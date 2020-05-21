Spoiler warning: Major plot details from Homecoming’s first season are revealed below.

Though adapted from Gimlet Media’s hit narrative podcast of the same name, Amazon’s Homecoming series charted a course of its own by the end of its first season. On the eve of season two’s premiere, the next chapter of this taut mystery-thriller remains secretive, but there is one thing we can count on: The return of Stephan James’ Walter Cruz. When we last saw Cruz, his memory was all but erased, and he had set up a quiet life for himself in Fish Camp, California. Now, his past life is about to come knocking on his door, and James is thrilled to return to the character as he finds himself—his real self—once again. At Amazon’s virtual press junket, we spoke with James over Zoom about the struggle that lies ahead for Walter Cruz, the thrill of following in Oscar Isaac’s footsteps, and the raw charisma of his new costar, Janelle Monáe. The actor also answered our most burning question: Is he as obsessed with Nicholas Britell’s If Beale Street Could Talk score as we are?

Advertisement

Homecoming’s second season premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, May 22.

