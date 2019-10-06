Top (from left): Ruby Rose, Batwoman (The CW); Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead (AMC); Bob’s Burgers (Fox). Middle: Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron, Succession (HBO); Melissa Benoist, Supergirl (The CW). Bottom: The Simpsons (Fox); Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime); Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO).

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m): Here’s the thing. This is the busiest TV day in a long, long time. Tonight, Rami Malek and Mr. Robot return for one last season, and The Walking Dead continues its 10-season shamble through your living room. Supergirl drops in with a brand-new look, Batwoman rolls into Gotham and the Arrowverse, and if we’re lucky, we’re due for another rendition of “Misbehavin’” on The Righteous Gemstones. And that’s a far from complete list. How do you choose when there’s just so, so much television?

Well, you watch the trailer below, and realize Succession is confirming, once and for all, the spelling of “Wambsgans.”

That’s as good a reason as any. Besides, this looks like a most eventful episode, and it’s also the penultimate hour of the season, so while it probably doesn’t include another rap, it’s definitely an episode we’re not going to miss. Like Dundee, Randall Colburn’s recap will soon be in the motherfucking house.

Regular coverage (we weren’t kidding)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.): series premiere

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.): fifth-season premiere

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m)

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime, 10 p.m)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.): fourth-season premiere

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.): 10th-season premiere



Wild card

Kids Say The Darndest Things (ABC, 8 p.m., series premiere): If you’re looking for an opportunity for more Tiffany Haddish in your life, ABC has a somewhat unexpected opportunity for just that.