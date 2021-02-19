Holly Madison's memoir about her life with Hugh Hefner is becoming a TV show

Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

In 2015, former The Girls Next Door star Holly Madison dropped some big bombshells on what her relationship with late Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner was like in her debut memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny. She detailed the alleged emotional abuse she endured while being one of his live-in girlfriends, from being coerced into being part of orgies, to Hefner implementing a strict 9 P.M. curfew. Madison broke things off with Hefner in 2008, and her announcement of leaving the mansion aired on The Girls Next Door.



On Friday, Sony announced via The Hollywood Reporter that it’s teaming up with Holly Madison for a limited series based on her New York Times best-selling memoir. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s Samara Weaving is starring as the former Playboy Bunny, but no word on who’s playing Hefner. There is no network attached to the series yet and no other details have been released.

Laid creator Marieke Hardy is writing the series, while Easy A’s Will Gluck, Woke’s Richard Schwartz, Masters of Sex’s Judith Verno, and Madison herself are executive producers.

