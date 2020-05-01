In Hollywood, Holland Taylor plays Ellen Kincaid, a casting and acting expert at Ace Pictures who’s looking to shake things up both personally and professionally. It’s a great role for Taylor, who has spent over 50 years of her life on screen, and who understands the ins and outs of the Hollywood system—as well as the many changes it has undergone in its more recent history. The A.V. Club talked to Taylor about what it meant to her to be a part of Hollywood, how the city she loves has changed, and how she harnessed a little bit of family history for her role.