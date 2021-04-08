Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Joshua Bassett, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester Photo : Fred Hayes/Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is getting serious in its second season. The Disney+ mockumentary musical drama, which is inspired by the High School Musical films, returns from a long hiatus after debuting in November 2019. In the time since, lead star Olivia Rodrigo has gone on to launch two viral singles, “Driver’s License” and “Deja Vu.”

Now in season two, HSM: TM: TS heightens the challenge for the East High Wildcats as they prepare to perform Beauty And The Beast as their spring musical. They have to now face off against their rival school to win a cutthroat student theater competition where “wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.” Ah, young adult life, always so demanding and dramatic.

Rodrigo returns as musical theater enthusiast Nini Salazar-Roberts and the second season will feature two new songs written by her and co-star Joshua Bassett, who plays guitarist and her love interest, Ricky Bowen. As seen in the trailer, Nini and Ricky try to make their relationship work long distance.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, the drama also stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez. Notable guest stars this season include Derek Hough, who plays the rival school’s musical director Zach.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two premieres on Friday, May 14 on Disney+.