High Fidelity's cast hates top 5 lists

Anyone who’s read Nick Hornby’s novel High Fidelity or seen the cinematic adaptation starring John Cusack can tell you: Rob Gordon is into top 5 lists. High Fidelity’s protagonist chronicles everything from his top 5 songs about death to his top 5 side one, track ones. The most consequential top 5 he creates, though, is the one that goes through his worst romantic breakups, something that Zoe Kravitz tackles as the new, hip Rob Gordon in Hulu’s forthcoming High Fidelity series. While Gordon seems to be into list-making, though, the actual stars of the new High Fidelity—Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jake Lacy, and David H. Holmes—could take it or leave it. The A.V. Club talked to them about their disinterest in list making, as well as how they prepped for their record slinging screen time.

High Fidelity premieres Friday on Hulu.