Here's what's coming to Showtime in April 2021

Shameless Photo : Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

For 10 long years, we’ve been watching Shameless’s Gallagher clan scam, scramble, fuck, fuck up, and just generally tear a swathe of chaos across the South Side of Chicago. And now, as Showtime gears up for its April 2021 streaming schedule, this saga of ongoing, occasionally fun dysfunction is finally coming to a close. But Shameless’s April 11 finale isn’t the only thing Showtime has on offer next month; the cable network/content provider is also here to fill your need to watch actual human beings try to deal with their bullshit, courtesy of the second season of reality series Couples Therapy. Can Dr. Orna Guralnik navigate her actual-real-human-being clients through the hell of COVID cohabitation? We’ll find out on April 18.

Meanwhile, Showtime will continue to offer up installments of Desus & Mero, Vice, and Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge’s City On A Hill, for everybody who can’t get enough of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge trying to destroy each other via increasingly weaponized accents.

Meanwhile, if you’re in a film mood, Showtime’s unfortunately pretty light on originals this month. But it will be offering the usual platter of older classics, including RoboCop, Mystic Pizza, Snatch, Stargate, The Adjustment Bureau, and, of course, Meet Joe Black—if you’re just looking to luxuriate in what is still probably the unintentionally funniest cinematic car crash of all time.

You can see the full list of films coming to Showtime in April below:

Available April 1:

Amelie

Arbitrage

At Close Range

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Booty Call

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo

Carlito’s Way

Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power

Congo

Cop Land

Far From Heaven

Fargo

Grizzly II: Revenge

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween VIII: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers

Hamburger Hill

Hannah And Her Sisters

Hav Plenty

How She Move

Kate & Leopold

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone

Meet Joe Black

Men At Work

Mystic Pizza

Outlaws

Rob Roy

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Sahara

Salmon Fishing In The Yemen

School Daze

Schultze Gets The Blues

Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: I’m Still Laughing

Smokin’ Aces

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Snatch

Stargate

Taxi Driver

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Ides Of March

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Long Shadow

The Night We Never Met

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Throw Momma From The Train

The To Do List

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter Solstice

Wyatt Earp

Available April 3:

Sh*thouse

Available April 16:

The Adjustment Bureau



Available April 22:

Pieces Of April

Available April 27:

American Honey

The Hole In The Ground

Available April 30:

Good Boy!