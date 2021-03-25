Here's what's coming to Showtime in April 2021

For 10 long years, we’ve been watching Shameless’s Gallagher clan scam, scramble, fuck, fuck up, and just generally tear a swathe of chaos across the South Side of Chicago. And now, as Showtime gears up for its April 2021 streaming schedule, this saga of ongoing, occasionally fun dysfunction is finally coming to a close. But Shameless’s April 11 finale isn’t the only thing Showtime has on offer next month; the cable network/content provider is also here to fill your need to watch actual human beings try to deal with their bullshit, courtesy of the second season of reality series Couples Therapy. Can Dr. Orna Guralnik navigate her actual-real-human-being clients through the hell of COVID cohabitation? We’ll find out on April 18.
Meanwhile, Showtime will continue to offer up installments of Desus & Mero, Vice, and Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge’s City On A Hill, for everybody who can’t get enough of Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge trying to destroy each other via increasingly weaponized accents.
Meanwhile, if you’re in a film mood, Showtime’s unfortunately pretty light on originals this month. But it will be offering the usual platter of older classics, including RoboCop, Mystic Pizza, Snatch, Stargate, The Adjustment Bureau, and, of course, Meet Joe Black—if you’re just looking to luxuriate in what is still probably the unintentionally funniest cinematic car crash of all time.
You can see the full list of films coming to Showtime in April below:
Available April 1:
Amelie
Arbitrage
At Close Range
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Booty Call
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Carlito’s Way
Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power
Congo
Cop Land
Far From Heaven
Fargo
Grizzly II: Revenge
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VIII: Resurrection
Halloween: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Hamburger Hill
Hannah And Her Sisters
Hav Plenty
How She Move
Kate & Leopold
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone
Meet Joe Black
Men At Work
Mystic Pizza
Outlaws
Rob Roy
Robocop
Robocop 2
Robocop 3
Sahara
Salmon Fishing In The Yemen
School Daze
Schultze Gets The Blues
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: I’m Still Laughing
Smokin’ Aces
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
Snatch
Stargate
Taxi Driver
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Ides Of March
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Long Shadow
The Night We Never Met
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
Throw Momma From The Train
The To Do List
Wet Hot American Summer
Winter Solstice
Wyatt Earp
Available April 3:
Sh*thouse
Available April 16:
The Adjustment Bureau
Available April 22:
Pieces Of April
Available April 27:
American Honey
The Hole In The Ground
Available April 30:
Good Boy!