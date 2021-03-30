Mortal Kombat (YouTube), Rutherford Falls (Peacock), Street Fighter (YouTube) Image : The A.V. Club

HBO Max is getting the new Mortal Kombat movie in April, and while NBC’s Peacock streaming platform can’t quite live up to that big-screen clout, it does have some humorously relevant counter-programming of its own coming next month: As announced in a press release, Peacock is getting both 1995's Mortal Kombat movie (a.k.a. the good one with the good song) and 1994's Street Fighter movie (which is not good, but does have at least one very good scene). If video game adaptations aren’t your thing, Peacock will also have the two Happy Feet movies, three Bring it On movies, the original Police Academy, Bridesmaids, and both Beethoven and Beethoven’s 2nd. Remember how big that dog was? Now you can experience it all over again.

Advertisement

The big addition in terms of Peacock originals is the premiere of Michael Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Ed Helms’ Rutherford Falls, which is coming on April 22. There will also be new episodes of Brother From Another, Zerlina, The Mehdi Hasan Show, and The Amber Ruffin Show. The full list of what’s coming to Peacock in April is below. (Asterisks denote Peacock “exclusives.”)

Available April 1

Beethoven, 1992*

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*

Being John Malkovich, 1999*

Bridesmaids, 2011*

Bring It On, 2000*

Bring It On Again, 2004*

Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*

Casper, 1995*

Catch Me If You Can, 2002

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*

Despicable Me, 2010*

Due Date, 2010*

Fences, 2016*

Happy Feet, 2006*

Happy Feet Two, 2011*

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*

Jerry Maguire, 1995*

Lone Survivor, 2013

Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*

Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*

Monster High: Haunted, 2015*

Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*

Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*

Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*

Mortal Kombat, 1995*

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Police Academy, 1984*

Push, 2009*

R.I.P.D., 2013

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009

Street Fighter, 1994*

The Break-Up, 2006*

The Constant Gardener, 2005*

The Wiz, 1978*

Undercover Brother, 2002*

Van Hesling, 2004*

Wet Hot American Summer, 2001

Blippi, season 1

Morphle, season 1

Little Baby Bum, season 1

Classic TV channel launch



Available April 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)

Manifest, season 3 (NBC)

Real Housewives of New York, season 12

WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021

U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming

Available April 3

Premier League continues with match week 30

Available April 4

WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22



Available April 5

Def Comedy Jam, season 6

Available April 6

Conan The Barbarian, 2011*

Available April 10

WWE WrestleMania 37

Available April 11

WWE WrestleMania 37

Available April 12

Real Housewives channel launch

Available April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10

Available April 16

Couples Retreat, 2009*

Fist Fight, 2017*

The Dilemma, 2011*

Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks

Advertisement

Available April 17

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

Available April 18

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon

Available April 22

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*

Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*