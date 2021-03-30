HBO Max is getting the new Mortal Kombat movie in April, and while NBC’s Peacock streaming platform can’t quite live up to that big-screen clout, it does have some humorously relevant counter-programming of its own coming next month: As announced in a press release, Peacock is getting both 1995's Mortal Kombat movie (a.k.a. the good one with the good song) and 1994's Street Fighter movie (which is not good, but does have at least one very good scene). If video game adaptations aren’t your thing, Peacock will also have the two Happy Feet movies, three Bring it On movies, the original Police Academy, Bridesmaids, and both Beethoven and Beethoven’s 2nd. Remember how big that dog was? Now you can experience it all over again.
The big addition in terms of Peacock originals is the premiere of Michael Schur, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Ed Helms’ Rutherford Falls, which is coming on April 22. There will also be new episodes of Brother From Another, Zerlina, The Mehdi Hasan Show, and The Amber Ruffin Show. The full list of what’s coming to Peacock in April is below. (Asterisks denote Peacock “exclusives.”)
Available April 1
Beethoven, 1992*
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993*
Being John Malkovich, 1999*
Bridesmaids, 2011*
Bring It On, 2000*
Bring It On Again, 2004*
Bring It On: All Or Nothing, 2006*
Casper, 1995*
Catch Me If You Can, 2002
Charlie St. Cloud, 2010*
Despicable Me, 2010*
Due Date, 2010*
Fences, 2016*
Happy Feet, 2006*
Happy Feet Two, 2011*
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, 2003*
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003*
Jerry Maguire, 1995*
Lone Survivor, 2013
Monster High: Ghouls Rule, 2012*
Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef, 2016*
Monster High: Haunted, 2015*
Monster High, Scaris City of Frights, 2013*
Monster High: Welcome To Monster High, 2016*
Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall In Love, 2012*
Mortal Kombat, 1995*
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Police Academy, 1984*
Push, 2009*
R.I.P.D., 2013
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball, 2009
Street Fighter, 1994*
The Break-Up, 2006*
The Constant Gardener, 2005*
The Wiz, 1978*
Undercover Brother, 2002*
Van Hesling, 2004*
Wet Hot American Summer, 2001
Blippi, season 1
Morphle, season 1
Little Baby Bum, season 1
Classic TV channel launch
Available April 2
Law & Order: Organized Crime, season 1 (NBC)
Manifest, season 3 (NBC)
Real Housewives of New York, season 12
WWE The Day Of: FastLane 2021
U.S. Olympic Trials: Wrestling begins streaming
Available April 3
Premier League continues with match week 30
Available April 4
WWE Untold: Foley vs. Edge WM22
Available April 5
Def Comedy Jam, season 6
Available April 6
Conan The Barbarian, 2011*
Available April 10
WWE WrestleMania 37
Available April 11
WWE WrestleMania 37
Available April 12
Real Housewives channel launch
Available April 15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, season 10
Available April 16
Couples Retreat, 2009*
Fist Fight, 2017*
The Dilemma, 2011*
Dateline Collection: the Killer Speaks
Available April 17
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Available April 18
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon
Available April 22
Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here, season 2 (Peacock Original)*
Rutherford Falls, season 1 (Peacock Original)*