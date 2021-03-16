Secrets Of The Whales, Big Shot, Earth Moods (Disney Plus) Photo : The A.V. Club

We’ve already heard about the most exciting new addition coming to the Disney+ library in April, with the streaming platform getting a surprising supply of rare Star Wars spin-offs (including two spin-off movies about Ewoks and an animated short from the Star Wars Holiday Special featuring the first appearance of Boba Fett), but there will be other new things to watch next month. How about the finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Or another episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, this time about the making of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Or the two Night At The Museum movies? There really isn’t a ton of exciting stuff beyond the obvious things, but people like Rio, basketball show Big Shot has John Stamos trying to coach a bunch of high school girls, and there will be a special Earth Day show called Secrets Of The Whales. We’re dying to get some juicy gossip after being stuck inside for a whole year, so hopefully these whales have good stuff to share.

Advertisement

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April is below.

Available April 2

Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like The Present (S1)

Disney Walk The Prank (S1)

Disney Walk The Prank (S2)

Disney Walk The Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island At The Top Of The World

Third Man On The Mountain

The Last Ice

Made In A Day (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S4)

Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night At The Museum

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian

Caravan Of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle For Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee

Available April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man Of The House

Mark Twain And Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Available April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth Of The White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

Rio

Big Shot (Premiere)

Available April 22

Secrets Of The Whales

Available April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv And Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv And Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv And Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv And Maddie: Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being The Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon And The Winter Solider (Finale)

Available April 30

Adventures In Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled (The Making Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)

