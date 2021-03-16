We’ve already heard about the most exciting new addition coming to the Disney+ library in April, with the streaming platform getting a surprising supply of rare Star Wars spin-offs (including two spin-off movies about Ewoks and an animated short from the Star Wars Holiday Special featuring the first appearance of Boba Fett), but there will be other new things to watch next month. How about the finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Or another episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, this time about the making of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier? Or the two Night At The Museum movies? There really isn’t a ton of exciting stuff beyond the obvious things, but people like Rio, basketball show Big Shot has John Stamos trying to coach a bunch of high school girls, and there will be a special Earth Day show called Secrets Of The Whales. We’re dying to get some juicy gossip after being stuck inside for a whole year, so hopefully these whales have good stuff to share.
The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April is below.
Available April 2
Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like The Present (S1)
Disney Walk The Prank (S1)
Disney Walk The Prank (S2)
Disney Walk The Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island At The Top Of The World
Third Man On The Mountain
The Last Ice
Made In A Day (S1)
Secrets Of The Zoo (S4)
Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night At The Museum
Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian
Caravan Of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle For Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee
Available April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets Of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man Of The House
Mark Twain And Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
Available April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth Of The White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
Rio
Big Shot (Premiere)
Available April 22
Secrets Of The Whales
Available April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv And Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv And Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv And Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv And Maddie: Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being The Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon And The Winter Solider (Finale)
Available April 30
Adventures In Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled (The Making Of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier)