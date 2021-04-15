Here's what's coming to Disney+ in May

Photo : Laurie Sparham/Disney Enterprises

At long last, it’s finally here: The punk rock origin story of Cruella De Vil, allowing generations’ worth of 101 Dalmatians fans to finally understand why it was so important that she murder all those dang dogs in exchange for a very nice coat . Starring Oscar winner Emma Stone, who’s playing everyone’s favorite character who loves to literally cut the skins off puppies, Cruella has been in development for years, and is now arriving this May on Disney+. (Although only for people willing to pay the premium for the first-run film.) Honestly, we can’t wait to sit back, enjoy the movie , and then think to ourselves , “You know what? The fashionable dog skinner had a point.”

Not that Cruella is the only game in town this May; there’s also a new dollop of Star Wars content on its way , as Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch is set to arrive on May 4. (As in, “May The Fourth Of May Be With You.” ) Centered on a squad of clone troopers who ended up slightly off factory model, the series takes place in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars, with the titular crew apparently figuring out their place as a sort of intergalactic A-Team.

In addition to these new projects, Disney+ is also playing host to a steady stream of episodes of extant shows, including sports series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers and Big Shot. That’s to say nothing of the arrival of the second season of High School Musical: The Series, as well as the regular slate of new docuseries, including several short entries exploring the inner workings of Pixar.

If navigating Disney+’s library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled a list of the best films available on the streamer.

The full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in May is below.

Available May 4

The Bad Batch - episode 101

Available May 7

Wander Over Yonder (s1)

Wander Over Yonder (s2)

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise Of The Silver Surfer

Available May 14

Special Agent Oso (s1)

Special Agent Oso (s2)

Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (s1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (s15)

Race To The Center Of The Earth

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 201 - “New Year’s Eve”

Available May 21

Big City Dreams (s2)

Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (s1)

Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (s5)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (s6)

Inside Pixar: Unpacked

Available May 24

Bluey (s2)

Sydney To The Max (s3)

Kingdom Of The Polar Bear

Wicked Tuna (s10)

Cruella - Premiere Access

Launchpad