Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in March 2021

Spring is around the corner, and so are a few long-awaited Netflix films and shows to hopefully inspired a much more cheerful feeling all-around. And what better way to mark full year in quarantine than with some shiny new distractions?
You can start with Moxie, Amy Poehler’s latest directorial project for the streamer. Ushering in the riot grrrl ethos, this adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu’s novel follows high schooler Vivian Carter, who takes on the systemic sexism at her school and starts a feminist revolution via an anonymously distributed zine. If that’s not your thing, you can dip into some music history with the upcoming doc Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, which takes a detailed look at the late Notorious B.I.G.’s career just shy of what would have been his 50th birthday.
This is also a promising month for both animation and some festival favorites. Bombay Rose, a film by Gitanjali Rao and produced by Cinestaan Film Company, happens to wade in both categories. According to Netflix, the TIFF selection and Chicago Film Festival winner is about “a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between two dreamers tested by duty and religious divides. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars.” March also marks the premiere of a new original anime DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, which follows “Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.”
But before you fire up something new, this might be the month to finish up that Weeds binge watch you’ve been talking about doing for months before it heads off of the platform at the end of March. Check out the full list of incoming and outgoing titles (or a glimpse at the quick reel, if you don’t feel like wading through all that) below.
Coming
March 1
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
March 2
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
March 3
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
March 4
Pacific Rim: The Black
March 5
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
March 8
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
March 9
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
March 10
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
March 11
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
March 12
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
March 14
Audrey (2020)
March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
March 18
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
March 19
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
March 22
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
March 23
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
March 24
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
March 25
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon’s Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
March 26
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
March 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
March 30
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
March 31
At Eternity’s Gate (2018)
Haunted: Latin America
Going
Leaving March 3
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 7
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 8
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving March 9
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss’s Daughter (2015)
Leaving March 10
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Leaving March 13
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
Leaving March 14
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Leaving March 15
Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving March 16
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving March 17
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving March 20
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving March 22
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)
Leaving March 24
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving March 25
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving March 26
Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving March 27
Domino (2019)
Leaving March 30
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 31
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God’s Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly’s Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7