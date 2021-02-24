Here's what's coming to (and going from) Netflix in March 2021

L to R: Moxie, Bombay Rose, and Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (all images courtesy of Netflix) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Spring is around the corner, and so are a few long-awaited Netflix films and shows to hopefully inspired a much more cheerful feeling all-around. And what better way to mark full year in quarantine than with some shiny new distractions?

You can start with Moxie, Amy Poehler’s latest directorial project for the streamer. Ushering in the riot grrrl ethos, this adaptation of Jennifer Mathieu’s novel follows high schooler Vivian Carter, who takes on the systemic sexism at her school and starts a feminist revolution via an anonymously distributed zine. If that’s not your thing, you can dip into some music history with the upcoming doc Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, which takes a detailed look at the late Notorious B.I.G.’s career just shy of what would have been his 50th birthday.

This is also a promising month for both animation and some festival favorites. Bombay Rose, a film by Gitanjali Rao and produced by Cinestaan Film Company, happens to wade in both categories. According to Netflix, the TIFF selection and Chicago Film Festival winner is about “a young club dancer living in the streets of Bombay, must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy. Painted frame by frame and woven delicately through music, a red rose brings together three tales of impossible loves. Love between two dreamers tested by duty and religious divides. Love between two women. Love of an entire city for its Bollywood stars.” March also marks the premiere of a new original anime DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, which follows “Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.”

But before you fire up something new, this might be the month to finish up that Weeds binge watch you’ve been talking about doing for months before it heads off of the platform at the end of March. Check out the full list of incoming and outgoing titles (or a glimpse at the quick reel, if you don’t feel like wading through all that) below.



Coming

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5

March 3

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black

March 5

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

March 8

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

March 9

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

March 10

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters

March 12

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

March 16

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi

March 17

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (2020)

March 19

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

March 24

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

March 25

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

March 26

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America

Going

Leaving March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15

Chicken Little (2005)



Leaving March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27

Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly’s Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7