Archie Renaux and Jessie Mei Li in Shadow And Bone Photo : David Appleby/Netflix

April’s almost here and so are some exciting Netflix titles.While we’re still waiting for new seasons of the streaming site’s fan-favorite originals like Stranger Things and Sex Education, there’s a new big original series coming: Shadow And Bone. If you’ve read Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, you’re likely already excited over the incoming arrival of the series. But in case you haven’t read the books, the show is about an orphan named Alina (Jessie Mei Li), who works as a cartographer in the army. She discovers she has mythical powers that will be useful in helping her war-torn country. She begins training as part of an elite group of soldiers who hold similar powers known as Grisha. Aesthetically, it looks very similar to Game Of Thrones and will likely scratch that escapist fantasy world binge itch.



We also get a new season of The Circle! The reality show brought a much-needed distraction at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ll have to see what new characters crop up to either catfish or win over contestants’ hearts on the show. But in case that’s not your thing, don’t fret: there are also plenty of new additions to to look out for next month. Check out the full list of what’s coming and leaving Netflix below.

Coming

April 1:

2012

Cop Out

Friends With Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

Magical Andes: Season 2

The Pianist

The Possession

Prank Encounters: Season 2

Secrets Of Great British Castles: Season 1

Tersanjung The Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Worn Stories

Yes Man

April 2:

Concrete Cowboy

Just Say Yes

Madame Claude

The Serpent

Sky High

April 3:

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4:

What Lies Below

April 5:

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3

April 6:

The Last Kids On Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7:

The Big Day: Collection 2

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute

Snabba Cash

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist

The Wedding Coach

April 8:

The Way Of The Househusband

April 9:

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?

Night In Paradise

Thunder Force

April 10:

The Stand-In

April 11:

Diana: The Interview that Shook The World

April 12:

New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13:

The Baker And The Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3

My Love: Six Stories Of True Love

April 14:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

The Circle: Season 2

Law School

The Soul

Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15:

Dark City Beneath The Beat

The Master

Ride Or Die

April 16:

Arlo The Alligator Boy

Ajeeb Daastaans

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico

Into The Beat

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18:

Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2

April 19:

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20:

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2

April 21:

Zero

April 22:

Life In Color With David Attenborough

Stowaway

April 23:

Heroes: Silence And Rock & Roll

Shadow And Bone

Tell Me When

April 27:

August: Osage County

Battle Of Los Angeles

Fatma

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4

April 28:

Sexify

Headspace Guide To Sleep

April 29:

Things Heard & Seen

Yasuke

April 30:

The Innocent

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Pet Stars

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

Going

April 2:

Honey: Rise Up And Dance

April 4:

Backfire

April 11:

Time Trap

April 12:

Married At First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13:

Antidote

April 14:

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon A Time In London

Thor: Tales Of Asgard

April 15:

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

April 19:

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

April 20:

The Last Resort

April 21:

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22:

Liv And Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23:

Mirror Mirror

April 24:

Django Unchained

April 26:

The Sapphires

April 27:

The Car

Doom

April 28:

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30:

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den Of Thieves

How To Be A Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping The Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees In The Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in The Cupboard

Waiting