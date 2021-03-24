April’s almost here and so are some exciting Netflix titles.While we’re still waiting for new seasons of the streaming site’s fan-favorite originals like Stranger Things and Sex Education, there’s a new big original series coming: Shadow And Bone. If you’ve read Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, you’re likely already excited over the incoming arrival of the series. But in case you haven’t read the books, the show is about an orphan named Alina (Jessie Mei Li), who works as a cartographer in the army. She discovers she has mythical powers that will be useful in helping her war-torn country. She begins training as part of an elite group of soldiers who hold similar powers known as Grisha. Aesthetically, it looks very similar to Game Of Thrones and will likely scratch that escapist fantasy world binge itch.
We also get a new season of The Circle! The reality show brought a much-needed distraction at the beginning of the pandemic, and we’ll have to see what new characters crop up to either catfish or win over contestants’ hearts on the show. But in case that’s not your thing, don’t fret: there are also plenty of new additions to to look out for next month. Check out the full list of what’s coming and leaving Netflix below.
Coming
April 1:
2012
Cop Out
Friends With Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2
Secrets Of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung The Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man
April 2:
Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude
The Serpent
Sky High
April 3:
Escape From Planet Earth
April 4:
What Lies Below
April 5:
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3
April 6:
The Last Kids On Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
April 7:
The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
Snabba Cash
This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist
The Wedding Coach
April 8:
The Way Of The Househusband
April 9:
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
Night In Paradise
Thunder Force
April 10:
The Stand-In
April 11:
Diana: The Interview that Shook The World
April 12:
New Gods: Nezha Reborn
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13:
The Baker And The Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3
My Love: Six Stories Of True Love
April 14:
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
The Circle: Season 2
Law School
The Soul
Why Did You Kill Me?
April 15:
Dark City Beneath The Beat
The Master
Ride Or Die
April 16:
Arlo The Alligator Boy
Ajeeb Daastaans
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico
Into The Beat
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18:
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2
April 19:
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20:
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2
April 21:
Zero
April 22:
Life In Color With David Attenborough
Stowaway
April 23:
Heroes: Silence And Rock & Roll
Shadow And Bone
Tell Me When
April 27:
August: Osage County
Battle Of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4
April 28:
Sexify
Headspace Guide To Sleep
April 29:
Things Heard & Seen
Yasuke
April 30:
The Innocent
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2
Going
April 2:
Honey: Rise Up And Dance
April 4:
Backfire
April 11:
Time Trap
April 12:
Married At First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
April 13:
Antidote
April 14:
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon A Time In London
Thor: Tales Of Asgard
April 15:
Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
April 19:
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
April 20:
The Last Resort
April 21:
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
April 22:
Liv And Maddie: Seasons 1-4
April 23:
Mirror Mirror
April 24:
Django Unchained
April 26:
The Sapphires
April 27:
The Car
Doom
April 28:
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30:
17 Again
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den Of Thieves
How To Be A Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping The Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees In The Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in The Cupboard
Waiting