Sometimes it might seem like you can’t escape the ever-present shadow of Mickey Mouse, with three circles that comprise his head looming over everything like a trio of Death Stars, but at least we can all take solace in the fact that all of the Disney/Marvel/Star Wars content is comfortably squared away on Disney+. Well, except this month, when a new Marvel show is coming to Hulu… which is owned by Disney, because we can never escape the ever-present shadow of Mickey Mouse.

Anyway, the new Marvel show is M.O.D.O.K., coming to Hulu on May 21, with Patton Oswalt starring as the eponymous Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. The other main highlight, in terms of Hulu originals, is the return of Aidy Bryant’s Shrill, which is coming back to Hulu for a third and final season on May 7. Elsewhere on the list: Two Predator movies, three Resident Evil movies, two Harold & Kumar movies, two Step Up movies, and one Lucky Number Slevin. (Also Flight, Skyfall, Robot & Frank, MLK/FBI, and some other movies that don’t fit that cute number riff we were doing.)

If navigating Hulu’s vast library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled some lists of the best films and TV shows available on the streamer.

The full list of what’s coming to Hulu in May is below.

Available May 1

Are You The One?: Complete Seasons 4-6 (MTV)

Bad Girls Club: Complete Seasons 7, 9, 10 & 15 (Oxygen)

Blind Date: Season 1, Episodes 1 – 45 (Bravo)

Dating #NOFILTER: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (E!)

I Am Cait: Complete Season 2 (E!)

Married to Medicine: Complete Seasons 1 – 6 (Bravo)

Shahs of Sunset: Complete Seasons 1- 6 (Bravo)

Texicanas: Complete Season 1 (Bravo)

(500) Days of Summer (2009)

The A-Team (2010)

The Age of Adaline (2015)

Almost Famous (2000)

An Elephant’s Journey (2018)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

The Assassin (2015)

Betrayed (1988)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blue Chips (1994)

Bound (1996)

Burning (2018)

The Crazies (2010)

Cyrus (2009)

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings (2018)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2005)

Goodnight Mommy (2015)

Grace Of Monaco (2015)

Grudge Match (2013)

Gundala (2019)

Hannibal Rising (2007)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Knowing (2009)

Lost In Hong Kong (2015)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

Machete (2010)

The Man From Nowhere (2010)

Midnight Heat (1996)

Once Upon A Time In The West (1969)

One Fine Day (1996)

The Outsider (1980)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Sahara (1984)

Shattered (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3D (2010)

Train to Busan (2016)

True Lies (1994)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Vantage Point (2008)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Wailing (2016)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2009)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

Available May 2

Flight (2012)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Available May 3

The Legend of Baron To’a (2020)

Available May 4

Pikwik Pack: Season 1A, Episodes 1 – 12 (Disney Junior)

Love Sarah (2021)

Available May 5

Shadow In The Cloud (2021)

Skyfall (2012)

Warrior (2011)

Available May 6

The Unicorn (2018)

Available May 7

SHRILL: COMPLETE SEASON 3 PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Little Fish (2021)

Available May 9

Robot & Frank (2012)

Available May 10

Wander Darkly (2020)

Available May 13

Saint Maud (2020)

Some Kind of Heaven (2020)

Available May 14

MLK/FBI (2021)

Available May 15

A Perfect Ending (2012)

Cowboys (2020)

Good Kisser (2019)

Mosquita Y Mari (2012)

Reaching for the Moon (2013)

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

Tru Love (2013)

Available May 18

Supernova (2020)

Available May 19

Red Dawn (2012)

Available May 21

MARVEL’S M.O.D.O.K.: SERIES PREMIERE (Hulu Original)

Available May 22

Neat: The Story of Bourbon (2018)

Available May 25

Baewatch: Parental Guidance: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Escape from the City: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Farmer Wants a Wife: Complete Seasons 7 – 10 (Fremantle)

Available May 26

Mr Inbetween: Season 3 Premiere (FX on Hulu)

Available May 27

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

The Bold Type: Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 20 & 23 (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 12 (ABC)

Available May 28

Plan B (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Vigil (2021)

Available May 31

The Donut King (2020)

The One I Love (2014)

The World To Come (2020)