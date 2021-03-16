The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Songbird (STX Films), WeWork (Hulu) Image : The A.V. Club

Good news for people with an overwhelming sense of morbid curiosity: One of 2020's most bafflingly ill-conceived films is coming to Hulu in April, meaning you can finally see if the movie produced by Michael Bay about a bicycle courier living in the COVID-ravaged near-future where the lockdowns never ended and the virus just got worse and worse is as miserable as the reviews (and premise) made it seem. Yes, we’re talking about Songbird, which is coming to Hulu on April 16. Who knows, maybe it’ll be fun to check out once you’ve been vaccinated? Or maybe it’ll be a depressing reminder of the real world we’re still living in right now? Either way: April 16!

In terms of Hulu additions that aren’t irritatingly bleak and depressing, there’s also Spontaneous with Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer (set in a world where high schoolers keep exploding for some reason!), Fly Like A Girl (about women trying to become pilots in a male-dominated field), a documentary about Greta Thunberg and her attempts to save the world from climate change, a documentary on WeWork, and the fourth season premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale. Actually, all of those sound bleak and depressing in their own ways, but at least you can watch a new season of Chopped and a few Die Hard movies. That’s fun, right?So I Married An Axe Murderer? That movie’s a blast!

Anyway, the full list of what’s coming to Hulu in April is below, followed by the list of what’s leaving.

Available April 1

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down With The Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked And Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes To The Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament Of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks In America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram For The King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into The Arms Of Strangers: Stories Of The Kindertransport (2000)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New In Town (2009)

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona And Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors Of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where The Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Available April 2

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives Of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

Available April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

Available April 5

Girl (2020)

Available April 7

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available April 9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell On Alabama (2021)

Available April 10

The Day I Became A God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Available April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Available April 15

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Available April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Available April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 22

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

Available April 23

The Place Of No Words (2020)

Available April 25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Available April 26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Available April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Arrival (2016)

Available April 30

The Judge (2014)

Leaving Hulu This Month

Leaving April 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Leaving April 30

50/50 (2011)

9 To 5 (1980)

Affliction (1998)

Article 99 (1992)

Beloved (1998)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Body Of Evidence (1993)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cocktail (1988)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Crimes Of The Heart (1987)

Damien - Omen II (1978)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

The Dukes Of Hazzard (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everything Must Go (2011)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

From Hell (2001)

G.I. Jane (1997)

Garfield (2004)

Gargoyles: Wings Of Darkness (2004)

Happy Tears (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

Hitman’s Run (1999)

How Do You Know (2010)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The January Man (1989)

Jennifer 8 (1992)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

The Last Waltz (1978)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

Mafia! (Jane Austen’s) (1998)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2004)

Motel Hell (1980)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)

Never Back Down (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

The Omen (1976) (1976)

Only God Forgives (2013)

Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Prince Of Tides (1991)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Sands Of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shaft (2000)

The Shootist (1976)

Sideways (2004)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Two Weeks (2006)

Waking Ned Devine (1998)

Walking Tall (1973)

Warriors Of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Wonder Boys (2000)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Young Adult (2011)