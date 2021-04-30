Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO Max in May

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Remember when Tenet was only showing in theaters in the middle of a freakin’ pandemic? Yeah, that sucked. Well, next month, you can finally watch it from the comfort of your own home on HBO Max and see if the negative reviews are accurate , or if you end up thinking it’s actually as good as Inception. And in case you missed out on Wonder Woman 1984 the first time around, the movie’s returning to HBO Max, too.



Advertisement

If neither of those blockbusters are your thing, there are thankfully tons of new movies and TV shows heading to HBO Max in May. Michael Che’s series That Damn Michael Che makes its debut, tackling themes like racial profiling, unemployment, and falling in love. The amazing Jean Smart has brought much needed levity to intense limited HBO series Mare Of Easttown and now she’s leading her own comedy series in HBO Max’s Hacks. And there’s also the Angelina Jolie-starring film Those Who Wish Me Dead, where she plays “a smokejumper reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire, who comes across a traumatized 12‐year‐old boy with nowhere else to turn.”

Coming

May 1:

17 Again, 2009

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

Anaconda, 1997

Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)

Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)

Barry Lyndon, 1975

Black Hawk Down, 2001

The Cable Guy, 1996

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Cursed, 2005 (HBO)

Daddy Day Care, 2003

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Dirty Dozen, 1967

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)

Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Free Willy, 1993

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

Generation Por Que? (HBO)

God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Happy Feet Two, 2011

Happy Feet, 2006

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Igor, 2008 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)

The Interview, 2014

Jackie Brown, 1997

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

Menace II Society, 1993

Michael, 1996 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)

Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)

Rudy, 1993

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Rush Hour 3, 2007

Rush Hour, 1998

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

Senseless, 1998 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

Tenet, 2020 (HBO)

The Debt, 2010 (HBO)

The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)

The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)

Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012

Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)

Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)

Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)

May 2:

Uri and Ella, Season 1

May 3:

300: Rise of an Empire, 2014

Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

May 6:

Hunger, 2008

Legendary, HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

That Damn Michael Che, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961

May 7:

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)

May 8:

Greenland, 2020 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

May 9:

Axios (HBO)

May 10:



Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Race for the White House, Season 2

The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 13:

Hacks, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)

May 14:

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)

May 15:

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)



May 16:

The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)



May 19:

Apple & Onion, Season 2A

May 20:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, HBO Max Original

The Big Shot with Bethenny, HBO Max Original Season Finale

Ellen’s Next Great Designer, HBO Max Original Season Finale

Territorio (a . k. a Close Quarters) (HBO)

This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7

May 23:

In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

May 25:

Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

May 26:

Curious George, 2006 (HBO)

May 28:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

May 30:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Date TBD:

Gomorrah, HBO Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Oslo, Original Film Premiere (HBO)

Going

May 11:

Mud, 2013

May 13:

Bullitt, 1968

The Searchers, 1956

Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949

West Side Story, 1961

May 16:

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

May 23:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

May 28:

The Operative, 2019 (HBO)

May 31:

All About My Mother, 1999

All the President’s Men, 1976

Amistad, 1997 (HBO)

The Avengers, 1998

The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)

The Bishop’s Wife, 1947

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

Blood Work, 2002

Blue Streak, 1999

Bombshell, 1933

The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000

The Bridges Of Madison County , 1995

Butterfield 8, 1960

Captain Blood, 1935

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003

Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)

Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)

The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)

The Dead Pool, 1988

Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991

Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)

Dolores Claiborne, 1995

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

East Of Eden, 1955

Emma, 1996 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

A Face In The Crowd, 1957

Father Of The Bride, 1950

Flipped, 2010

Giant, 1956

Heartbreak Ridge, 1986

Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)

Hunger, 2008

Jaws, 1975 (HBO)

Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)

Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)

Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015

A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)

The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)

The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)