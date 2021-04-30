Here's what's coming to (and going from) HBO Max in May

Remember when Tenet was only showing in theaters in the middle of a freakin’ pandemic? Yeah, that sucked. Well, next month, you can finally watch it from the comfort of your own home on HBO Max and see if the negative reviews are accurate, or if you end up thinking it’s actually as good as Inception. And in case you missed out on Wonder Woman 1984 the first time around, the movie’s returning to HBO Max, too.
If neither of those blockbusters are your thing, there are thankfully tons of new movies and TV shows heading to HBO Max in May. Michael Che’s series That Damn Michael Che makes its debut, tackling themes like racial profiling, unemployment, and falling in love. The amazing Jean Smart has brought much needed levity to intense limited HBO series Mare Of Easttown and now she’s leading her own comedy series in HBO Max’s Hacks. And there’s also the Angelina Jolie-starring film Those Who Wish Me Dead, where she plays “a smokejumper reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire, who comes across a traumatized 12‐year‐old boy with nowhere else to turn.”
Coming
May 1:
17 Again, 2009
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)
Anaconda, 1997
Anger Management, 2003 (HBO)
Baby Boom, 1987 (HBO)
Barry Lyndon, 1975
Black Hawk Down, 2001
The Cable Guy, 1996
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Cursed, 2005 (HBO)
Daddy Day Care, 2003
Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)
Darkness, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Dirty Dozen, 1967
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
Employee Of The Month, 2006 (HBO)
Firehouse Dog, 2007 (HBO)
Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Frida, 2002 (HBO)
Generation Por Que? (HBO)
God’s Not Dead, 2014 (HBO)
Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)
Happy Feet Two, 2011
Happy Feet, 2006
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)
Hercules, 1983 (HBO)
Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)
Igor, 2008 (HBO)
Insomnia, 2002 (HBO)
The Interview, 2014
Jackie Brown, 1997
Kansas, 1988 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
Menace II Society, 1993
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy, 2004 (HBO)
Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)
Norbit, 2007 (HBO)
Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa) (HBO)
Precious, 2009 (HBO)
Rabid, 1977 (HBO)
Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rudy, 1993
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Rush Hour 3, 2007
Rush Hour, 1998
Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)
Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)
Senseless, 1998 (HBO)
Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)
Serpico, 1974 (HBO)
Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)
Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)
Tenet, 2020 (HBO)
The Debt, 2010 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)
The Perfect Man, 2005 (HBO)
The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)
The Wings Of The Dove, 1997 (HBO)
The Witches Of Eastwick, 1987 (HBO)
Tomcats, 2001 (HBO)
Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection, 2012
Varsity Blues, 1999 (HBO)
Welcome To Sarajevo, 1997 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, 2018 (HBO)
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
May 2:
Uri and Ella, Season 1
May 3:
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
Pray, Obey, Kill, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
May 6:
Hunger, 2008
Legendary, HBO Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
That Damn Michael Che, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
West Side Story (TCM CFF Opening Night), 1961
May 7:
La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding) (HBO)
May 8:
Greenland, 2020 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 Subtitled, Episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
May 9:
Axios (HBO)
May 10:
Jujutsu Kaisen - Season 1, (Subtitled, Episodes 13-24) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Race for the White House, Season 2
The Crime of the Century, Two Part Documentary Premiere (HBO)
May 13:
Hacks, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Wonder Woman 1984, 2020 (HBO)
May 14:
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Available on HBO Max for 31 days from its respective theatrical release in the U.S. included at no additional cost to subscribers.)
May 15:
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020 (HBO)
May 16:
The Nevers, Part 1 Finale (HBO)
May 19:
Apple & Onion, Season 2A
May 20:
Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, HBO Max Original
The Big Shot with Bethenny, HBO Max Original Season Finale
Ellen’s Next Great Designer, HBO Max Original Season Finale
Territorio (a.k.a Close Quarters) (HBO)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling, Season 7
May 23:
In Treatment, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
May 25:
Cinderella Man, 2005 (HBO)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
May 26:
Curious George, 2006 (HBO)
May 28:
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
May 30:
Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Date TBD:
Gomorrah, HBO Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Oslo, Original Film Premiere (HBO)
Going
May 11:
Mud, 2013
May 13:
Bullitt, 1968
The Searchers, 1956
Take Me Out To The Ball Game, 1949
West Side Story, 1961
May 16:
Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)
May 23:
Mortal Kombat, 2021
May 28:
The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
May 31:
All About My Mother, 1999
All the President’s Men, 1976
Amistad, 1997 (HBO)
The Avengers, 1998
The Beguiled, 2017 (HBO)
The Bishop’s Wife, 1947
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
Blood Work, 2002
Blue Streak, 1999
Bombshell, 1933
The Book Of Henry, 2011 (HBO)
Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2, 2000
The Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
Butterfield 8, 1960
Captain Blood, 1935
Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, 1958
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
Cinema Paradiso, 1990 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Cradle 2 The Grave, 2003
Critical Care, 1997 (HBO)
Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
The Dancer Upstairs, 2003 (HBO)
Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
The Dead Don’t Die, 2019 (HBO)
The Dead Pool, 1988
Death Becomes Her, 1992 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991
Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, 2004 (HBO)
Dolores Claiborne, 1995
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
East Of Eden, 1955
Emma, 1996 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
A Face In The Crowd, 1957
Father Of The Bride, 1950
Flipped, 2010
Giant, 1956
Heartbreak Ridge, 1986
Hot Fuzz, 2007 (HBO)
Hunger, 2008
Jaws, 1975 (HBO)
Jaws 2, 1978 (HBO)
Jetsons: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Justice League: Gods And Monsters, 2015
A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
The Last King Of Scotland, 2006 (HBO)
The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)