Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat Screenshot : Warner Bros.

HBO Max really wants to take the lead as the best streaming service—and, honestly, it’s going to be tough to beat it this spring. While most of the country still doesn’t have access to movie theaters (and having movie theaters open in certain cities doesn’t mean it’s actually safe yet!), HBO Max is taking us on a nostalgic ride with two of the year’s most awaited movies, Mortal Kombat and Godzilla Vs. Kong.

We’re also getting tons of new series like the Black Mirror-esque Made For Love; Kate Winslet’s limited series Mare Of Easttown; and the Victorian dramatic series The Nevers. In addition to new content, there are tons of beloved TV shows and movies heading to HBO Max, like Space Jam (to prep for the arrival of the sequel), Happy Endings, Boogie Nights, Cast Away, Can’t Buy Me Love, Goodfellas, The Warriors (Director’s Cut), and more.



Coming

April 1:

A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)

Abandon, 2002 (HBO)

Adam’s Rib, 1949

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

Assume the Position with Mr. Wuhl

Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The Butcher’s Wife, 1991 (HBO)

Caddyshack, 1980

The Collection, 2012 (HBO)

The Color Purple, 1985

Dante’s Peak, 1997 (HBO)

Dark Shadows, 2012 (HBO)

Dead Silence, 2007 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)

Early Man, 2018 (HBO)

Easy Rider, 1969

Ella Enchanted, 2004 (HBO)

The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)

Eye For An Eye, 1996 (HBO)

Fear, 1996 (HBO)

genera+ion, Season 1 Part One Finale

Ghost Rider, 2007

Goodfellas, 1990

The Great Pottery Throwdown, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Green Lantern, 2011

Hardball, 2001 (HBO)

Happy Endings

Haywire, 2012 (HBO)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword, 2017 (HBO)

Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)

Leatherface Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, 1990 (HBO)

Let’s Go To Prison, 2006 (HBO)

The Longest Yard, 1974 (HBO)

Made For Love, Max Original Series Premiere

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

The Mask of Zorro, 1998

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

Missing In Action 2 - The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)

Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend, 2006 (HBO)

The Nanny

The Natural, 1984

Now, Voyager, 1942

One Day, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment, 1985 (HBO)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training, 1986 (HBO)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol, 1987 (HBO)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach, 1988 (HBO)

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege, 1989 (HBO)

Police Academy: Mission To Moscow, 1994 (HBO)

Primal Fear, 1996 (HBO)

Reasonable Doubt, 2014 (HBO)

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

The Return, 2006 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Roger & Me, 1989

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

Speed 2 Cruise Control, 1997 (HBO)

Spellbound, 2003 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Wanderlust, 2012 (HBO)

The Warriors, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

The Watch, 2012 (HBO)

White Noise, 2005 (HBO)

The Wild Life, 2016 (HBO)

Within, 2016 (HBO)

Wolves At The Door, 2017 (HBO)

April 2:

On the Spectrum

April 3:

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

April 4:

Q: Into The Storm, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

April 5:



Hard, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 6:

Genndy Tartokovksy’s Primal, Season 1B

April 7:

Exterminate All The Brutes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

South Side, Season 1

April 9:

Intemperie (A.K.A. Out In The Open), 2019 (HBO)

The Other Two, Season 1

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

April 10:

The New Mutants, 2020 (HBO)

April 11:

The Nevers, Drama Series Premiere (HBO)

April 13:

Our Towns, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

April 15:

Infinity Train, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

April 16:



Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

April 17:

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

April 18:

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 20:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

April 22:

1,2,3 All Eyes On Me, 2020(HBO)

First Ladies, 2020

Princess Cut, 2020 (HBO)

Rizo, 2020 (HBO)

April 23:

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

El Robo Del Siglo (Aka Heist Of The Century) (HBO)

April 24:

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

April 26:

The Artist, 2011

April 29:

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 1D

Going

April 11:

Reservoir Dogs, 1992

April 15:

Lego DC Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

April 30:

3 Godfathers, 1949

9½ Weeks, 1986

Above The Rim, 1994 (HBO)

The Adventures Of Robin Hood, 1938

Adventures Of Tom Thumb And Thumbelina, 2002 (HBO)

After Hours, 1985

An American Werewolf In London,1981 (HBO)

Beasts Of The Southern Wild, 2012 (HBO)

Being There, 1979

Bullitt, 1968

Bundle Of Joy, 1956

Can’t Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)

The Candidate, 1972

Cast Away, 2000 (HBO)

Catwoman, 2004

Chasing Liberty, 2004

Cheyenne Autumn, 1964

Cimarron, 1960

Critters 2, 1988

Critters 4, 1992

Dead Man Walking, 1995 (HBO)

Diner, 1982

Dirt, 2017

The Exorcist, 1973

Femme Fatale, 2002 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Get Carter, 1971

Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, 2019 (HBO)

Godzilla Vs. Kong , 2021

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

The Green Mile, 1999

Grumpier Old Men, 1995

Grumpy Old Men, 1993

The Hangover Part II, 2011 (HBO)

A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes II, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, The, 2014

Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, The, 2013

How The West Was Won, 1962

I Am Sam, 2002

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Jonny Quest, 1964

Josie And The Pussycats In Outer Space, 1972

Josie And The Pussycats, 1970

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

The Looney Tunes Show, 2011

Looney Tunes: Back In Action, 2003

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

Ma, 2019 (HBO)

The Man Who Would Be King, 1975

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mister Roberts, 1955

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Dog Skip, 2000

My Favorite Year, 1982

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

The Neverending Story, 1984

New Jack City, 1991

New Looney Tunes, 2015

New York Minute, 2004

Of Mice And Men, 1992 (HBO)

Open Water 2: Adrift, 2006 (HBO)

Open Water, 2004 (HBO)

Paddington Bear, 1989

Patriots Day, 2016

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Pride And Prejudice, 1940

Private Benjamin, 1980

Red Tails, 2012 (HBO)

Reversal Of Fortune, 1990

Rio Bravo, 1959

Rise Of The Guardians, 2012 (HBO)

School Of Rock, 2003 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo And Scrappy-Doo, 1981

The Scooby-Doo Show, 1976

Scooby-Doo Where Are You!, 1969

The Secret Garden, 1993

She’s All That, 1999

Snakes On A Plane, 2006

Son Of The Mask, 2005

Space Cowboys, 2000

Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, 1995

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tom And Jerry (Classic), 1967

Tower Heist, 2011 (HBO)

Under Siege, 1992

Viva Las Vegas, 1964

We Bought A Zoo, 2011 (HBO)

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?, 1962 (HBO)

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

The Wild Bunch, 1969

The Wind And The Lion, 1975

The Yogi Bear Show, 1988

