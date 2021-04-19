Pink (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images), Anne Hathaway (Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images for Netflix), J Balvin (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Amazon’s Prime Video rollout for May has a heavy emphasis on big name stars, creators, and subjects, not that these streaming service ever make a habit of highlighting underground content from people that no one has heard of, but Amazon’s May does seem particularly focused on names and faces you’ll recognize from other popular things. First up is The Boy From Medellin, a documentary on J Balvin as he prepares for a big hometown show in Colombia. Then there’s The Underground Railroad, Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name about a woman trying to escape from slavery. After that is another concert-adjacent documentary: P!nk: All I Know So Far, which a press release says is a “glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that [Pink] calls her life.” That’s a mixed metaphor, because circuses don’t really have curtains, but it’s from The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey so we’ll let some circus imagery slide. Finally, in what is easily Amazon’s biggest “look at how many famous people we know” swing since Modern Love, we have Solos, an anthology series about “what it means to be human” with Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, and Nicole Beharie.

Outside of Prime Video originals, subscribers can also watch Flight, Skyfall, a few of the Alien sequels, and Rose Glass’ Saint Maud (the latest A24 horror nightmare). Over on IMDb TV, Prime Video’s free spin-off, you can see Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Star Trek reboot movie, The Tooth Fairy, and Hotel Artemis.

The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May is below, followed by the IMDb TV list.

Available May 1

Movies

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien 3 (1992)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Famous (2000)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Betrayed (1988)

Bound (1996)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Fascination (2004)

Flight (2012)

Flightplan (2005)

Georgia Rule (2018)

Green Zone (2010)

Gunsight Ridge (1957)

Hidalgo (2004)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Jumping The Broom (2011)

Knowing (2009)

Leatherheads (2008)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

One Fine Day (1996)

Priest (2011)

Reign Of Fire (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil (2002)

Rio (2011)

Sahara (1983)

Scent Of A Woman (1992)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shattered (1991)

The Age Of Adaline (2015)

The Dalton Girls (1957)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The French Connection (1971)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)

The Indian In The Cupboard (1995)

The Ladykillers (2004)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)

The Outsider (1980)

The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Towering Inferno (1974)

Two For The Money (2005)

Unbreakable (2000)

Vantage Point (2008)

Available May 5

Movies

Skyfall (2012)

Available May 7

Movies

*The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Breach (2020)

Available May 9

Movies

Robot & Frank (2012)

Available May 13

Movies

Saint Maud (2020)

Available May 14

Series

*The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available May 19

Movies

Red Dawn (2012)

Trumbo (2015)

Available May 21

Movies

*P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

*Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

Available May 28

Series

*Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available on IMDb TV New In May

Available May 1



My Name Is Earl S1-4

Alien

Bad Company (2002)

Baggage Claim

Battle Of The Sexes

Beloved (1998)

Dear White People

For Love Of The Game

Indignation

In The Line Of Fire

Jumper

Legion (2010)

Madea’s Family Reunion

Madea’s Witness Protection

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Nim’s Island

Notting Hill

Obsessed (2009)

Open Range

Road To Perdition

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Saving Silverman

Show Dogs

Soul Food

Star Trek (2009)

State Of Play

The Best Of Me

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Hot Chick

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Night Before

The November Man

The Seagull (2018)

The Tooth Fairy

The Tourist

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Warm Bodies

What Happens In Vegas

Your Highness

Available May 2

Snowpiercer

Available May 4

The Lady In The Van

Available May 8

Hotel Artemis

Available May 10

American Ultra

Available May 15

Morning Glory (2010)



