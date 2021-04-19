Amazon’s Prime Video rollout for May has a heavy emphasis on big name stars, creators, and subjects, not that these streaming service ever make a habit of highlighting underground content from people that no one has heard of, but Amazon’s May does seem particularly focused on names and faces you’ll recognize from other popular things. First up is The Boy From Medellin, a documentary on J Balvin as he prepares for a big hometown show in Colombia. Then there’s The Underground Railroad, Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name about a woman trying to escape from slavery. After that is another concert-adjacent documentary: P!nk: All I Know So Far, which a press release says is a “glimpse behind the curtain of the circus that [Pink] calls her life.” That’s a mixed metaphor, because circuses don’t really have curtains, but it’s from The Greatest Showman’s Michael Gracey so we’ll let some circus imagery slide. Finally, in what is easily Amazon’s biggest “look at how many famous people we know” swing since Modern Love, we have Solos, an anthology series about “what it means to be human” with Anne Hathaway, Uzo Aduba, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens, and Nicole Beharie.
Outside of Prime Video originals, subscribers can also watch Flight, Skyfall, a few of the Alien sequels, and Rose Glass’ Saint Maud (the latest A24 horror nightmare). Over on IMDb TV, Prime Video’s free spin-off, you can see Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the Star Trek reboot movie, The Tooth Fairy, and Hotel Artemis.
The full list of what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May is below, followed by the IMDb TV list.
If navigating Amazon Prime Video’s vast library seems too daunting a task, we’ve compiled some lists of the best horror films and comedy movies available on the streamer.
Available May 1
Movies
Alien: Resurrection (1997)
Alien 3 (1992)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Famous (2000)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Betrayed (1988)
Bound (1996)
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Fascination (2004)
Flight (2012)
Flightplan (2005)
Georgia Rule (2018)
Green Zone (2010)
Gunsight Ridge (1957)
Hidalgo (2004)
How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)
Jumping The Broom (2011)
Knowing (2009)
Leatherheads (2008)
Nanny Mcphee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
One Fine Day (1996)
Priest (2011)
Reign Of Fire (2002)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
Resident Evil (2002)
Rio (2011)
Sahara (1983)
Scent Of A Woman (1992)
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
Shattered (1991)
The Age Of Adaline (2015)
The Dalton Girls (1957)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
The French Connection (1971)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
The Indian In The Cupboard (1995)
The Ladykillers (2004)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (2009)
The Outsider (1980)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Towering Inferno (1974)
Two For The Money (2005)
Unbreakable (2000)
Vantage Point (2008)
Available May 5
Movies
Skyfall (2012)
Available May 7
Movies
*The Boy From Medellín - Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Breach (2020)
Available May 9
Movies
Robot & Frank (2012)
Available May 13
Movies
Saint Maud (2020)
Available May 14
Series
*The Underground Railroad - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Available May 19
Movies
Red Dawn (2012)
Trumbo (2015)
Available May 21
Movies
*P!nk: All I Know So Far - Amazon Original Movie (2021)
Series
*Solos - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
Available May 28
Series
*Panic - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Available on IMDb TV New In May
Available May 1
My Name Is Earl S1-4
Alien
Bad Company (2002)
Baggage Claim
Battle Of The Sexes
Beloved (1998)
Dear White People
For Love Of The Game
Indignation
In The Line Of Fire
Jumper
Legion (2010)
Madea’s Family Reunion
Madea’s Witness Protection
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Nim’s Island
Notting Hill
Obsessed (2009)
Open Range
Road To Perdition
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Saving Silverman
Show Dogs
Soul Food
Star Trek (2009)
State Of Play
The Best Of Me
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Hot Chick
The Land Before Time (1988)
The Night Before
The November Man
The Seagull (2018)
The Tooth Fairy
The Tourist
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Warm Bodies
What Happens In Vegas
Your Highness
Available May 2
Snowpiercer
Available May 4
The Lady In The Van
Available May 8
Hotel Artemis
Available May 10
American Ultra
Available May 15
Morning Glory (2010)