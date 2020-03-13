Here's what you need to know about Westworld before season 3 premieres

Season two of HBO’s Westworld ended with Dolores, Bernard, and a new-and-improved Charlotte leaving the Old West theme park behind and heading out into “The New World.” Season three, premiering this Sunday, March 15 , will introduce new settings and characters—including Aaron Paul’s Caleb, who may or may not be leading a worker revolution. So a s you prepare to head back to Westworld this weekend , catch up with the labyrinthine saga that was season two, which we attempt to condense down to just three minutes.

