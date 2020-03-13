Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here's what you need to know about Westworld before season 3 premieres

Danette Chavez
Erik Adams
and Sam Barsanti
Season two of HBO’s Westworld ended with Dolores, Bernard, and a new-and-improved Charlotte leaving the Old West theme park behind and heading out into “The New World.” Season three, premiering this Sunday, March 15, will introduce new settings and characters—including Aaron Paul’s Caleb, who may or may not be leading a worker revolution. So as you prepare to head back to Westworld this weekend, catch up with the labyrinthine saga that was season two, which we attempt to condense down to just three minutes.

Danette Chavez

TV Editor

Erik Adams

Managing editor, The A.V. Club

