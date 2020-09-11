When the new season of The Boys kicked off last week on Prime Video, fans were treated to big drama, big dead whales, and even bigger looks at the origins of their favorite anti-superhero crusaders. That’ll continue full force throughout the season, with Tomer “Frenchie” Capon and Karen “Kimiko” Fukuhara telling The A.V. Club that their characters’ origin stories and motivations will really come to light as the series progresses. That and more about one of our favorite “will they or won’t they” pairs is in the video above.

