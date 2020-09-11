Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Here's what we can expect from The Boys' Frenchie and Kimiko in season 2

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:The Boys
The BoysTomer CaponKaren FukuharaPrime Video
When the new season of The Boys kicked off last week on Prime Video, fans were treated to big drama, big dead whales, and even bigger looks at the origins of their favorite anti-superhero crusaders. That’ll continue full force throughout the season, with Tomer “Frenchie” Capon and Karen “Kimiko” Fukuhara telling The A.V. Club that their characters’ origin stories and motivations will really come to light as the series progresses. That and more about one of our favorite “will they or won’t they” pairs is in the video above.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

