VideoInterview2020

Here's what it takes to bring Vice to TV

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Vice
ViceVice NewsShowtimeNewsJournalism
With a new network—Showtime—and a new, grittier world full of viruses and injustice to examine, it seems like a pretty good time for Vice to return to television. The A.V. Club sat down with five members of the Vice news team prior to the show’s March 29 premiere to talk about how the show picks its stories, gets such insane access all over the world, and refuses to admit defeat when it comes to the stories they just can’t figure out yet. In the clip above, you’ll hear from Washington Bureau Chief Seb Walker, correspondent Isobel Yeung, correspondent Paola Ramos, Vice President of Global News & Entertainment Jesse Angelo, and senior executive producer Subrata De about everything from seeking out stories in North Korea to talking to drag queens working around the U.S.-Mexico border.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

