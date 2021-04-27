Here's that damn trailer for HBO Max's That Damn Michael Che

Michael Che Image : HBO Max

Everything’s troubling Michael Che these days. Luckily, he has several plumb platforms to get those things off his chest. He’s got SNL’s Weekend Update, where he and the self-proclaimed owner of a very punchable face, Colin Jost, can rattle off one-liners about politics and society. He’s also an avid user of Instagram Stories, where he spent most of 2019 complaining about journalists, podcasters, and fellow comedy writers who mildly criticized his massively successful sketch comedy show. Now, Che’s got a new platform: HBO Max.

The Damn Michael Che, a new sketch comedy series announced last July, now has a release date and a trailer. Beginning on May 6, you’ll have another way to ingest Che’s opinions on everything, from white privilege to policing to “being canceled by the liberal media.” In his own words, “this might be a little uncomfortable to watch,” so put your kiddies to bed because this guy’s got some takes and all of them are hot.



The show’s structure appears reminiscent of other standup-based sketch shows, like Inside Amy Schumer and Chappelle’s Show, in which the host introduces a premise and explores it through sketch comedy. Additionally, there’s a pretty packed cast, including past and present SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Colin Jost, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, and Ellen Cleghorne. If that wasn’t enough, Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Method Man, and Billy Porter are all guest-starring on what HBO is calling a “groundbreaking new series.”



At this point, it’s hard to tell if the show is as “groundbreaking” as HBO is making it out to be. It kind of just looks like a sketch show hosted by a stand-up. But hopefully, it’ll set off another round of Che complaining about people that don’t like his work on Instagram Stories because that’s always fun.