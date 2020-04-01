Here's how twin mom Michelle Buteau is dealing with "stay at home"

There’s a big difference between being single and stuck at home and having kids and being cooped up for the near future. If you’re solo, you can binge your way through the entirety of every single one of The Circle’s foreign iterations, from France to Brazil, while getting to work on that sourdough starter everyone else on Instagram seems to have already. If you have kids, though, you’re expected to educate them, feed them, wash their hands, teach them not to touch things, teach them about why we’re staying home, and also work a full time job. Easy, right?

We talked to comedian and host of the American version of The Circle Michelle Buteau about what she’s going through stuck at home in the Bronx with her 14-month-old twins. There’s been a lot of panicked Amazon ordering, she says, and a lot of general concern. Her thoughts on that, and what she hopes we’ll learn from COVID-19 are in the clip above.