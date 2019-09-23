It’s getting harder to keep track of the increasingly crowded streaming space, with seemingly every legacy media corporation launching a new service, hellbent on competing with Netflix. One of those corporations, armed with an expansive collection of IP, a majority stake in an established streaming company, and a billion dollar investment in original programming, might end up being the biggest player in the game. Of course, we’re talking about The House Of Mouse who, along with gaining “full operational control” of Hulu earlier this year and owning ESPN+, is launching another standalone streaming service later this year. When it launches in November, Disney+ will become home to a plethora of original programming from some of the biggest brands in the world, including Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic. To help you navigate it all, we have created this rundown of the service’s original content offerings.

Note: The Marvel entries on this list may contain spoilers to Avengers: Endgame.

At launch (November 12, 2019)



Scripted series

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

After more than a decade of murmurs, The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action television series set in the Star Wars universe and the flagship of the small fleet of Disney+ launch day content, arrives. Set five years after the events of Return Of The Jedi, the series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter (Game Of Thrones’ Pedro Pascal) on the outer reaches of the galaxy. Iron Man director Jon Favreau serves as creator, head writer, showrunner, and co-executive producer. Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi also star.

Forky Asks A Question

Tony Hale reprises his role as the existentially anxious Forky in this short film series where he asks life’s biggest questions.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Gen Z meets Glee and The Office in this meta-continuation of the multi-million dollar franchise. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a single-camera mockumentary following a group of high school students as they attempt to stage a production of High School Musical. Pretty Little Liars’ Oliver Goldstick will serve as showrunner.

SparkShorts

Pixar launched its short film program SparkShorts earlier this year, with the intent to “discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows.” So far, they have premiered three shorts—Purl, Smash And Grab, and Kitbull—and will premiere three new ones with the launch of Disney+. All subsequent shorts will premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

Unscripted series

Encore!

Host and executive producer Kristen Bell reunites a group of former theater kids, now well into adulthood, to re-create one of their musical performances and live out their Broadway dreams. Encore! originally premiered as a one-hour special presentation on ABC in 2017.

Marvel’s Hero Project

This 20-episode series from Marvel will celebrate stories from young people across the country who have “dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness,” and made a positive change in their communities.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

A travel show from the mind of Jeff Goldblum. If that description doesn’t get you in the door, maybe the trailer will.

The Imagineering Story

Created by Leslie Iwerks who directed the Oscar-nominated documentary The Pixar Story, The Imagineering Story will chronicle the 65-year history of the research and development arm at Walt Disney. Queen Mother Angela Bassett will serve as narrator.

Films

Lady And The Tramp

The fourth live-action remake from Disney this year (fifth if you count the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), this version of Lady And The Tramp casts Tessa Thompson as the pampered house dog and Justin Theroux as the gruff, downtrodden stray. Unlike 2019’s other “live-action” remake with talking animals, this one actually used real animals during production. Charlie Bean (Tron: Uprising, The Lego Ninjago Movie) directs

Noelle

Disney originally intended to release Noelle theatrically, but changed course early last year. The film stars Anna Kendrick as Noelle Kringle, daughter of Kris, who has to help her maladjusted older brother (Bill Hader) take over the family business this Christmas. Frequent Hugh Grant collaborator Marc Lawrence directs.

Year one (2020)

Scripted series

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven

After corporate consolidation doomed The Clone Wars in 2012, Disney threw fans a bone by releasing the sixth, previously unaired season on Netflix in 2014. Six years later, the show will return for its seventh and final season, which supervising director Dave Filoni says “will conclude the story that [he and George Lucas] started together.” The premiere of the twelve episode final season hits Disney+ in February of 2020.

Diary Of A Female President

Created by Crazy-Ex Girlfriend writer Ilana Peña, Diary of a Female President follows Elena (Tess Romero), “a semi-dweeby, ultra-observant” Cuban-American middle schooler, on her journey to becoming the future POTUS. Executive producer Gina Rodriguez will recur as future Elena on the Presidential campaign trail. While no date has been announced yet, Disney has said the show will premiere early 2020.

Love, Simon

A sequel series to the 2018 film of the same name, Love, Simon follows Victor (Annabelle Comes Home’s Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School struggling with his sexual orientation who reaches out to Simon for help navigating “the ups and downs of high school.” This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will run point here as well. Love, Simon’s original lead, Nick Robinson, will serve as producer and narrator.

Monsters At Work

Pixar has tested the waters of scripted serialized television before, but hasn’t had any long-term success in the medium. Maybe that will change with this Monsters, Inc. spinoff. Set six months after the events of the original film, Monsters At Work will reunite Mike and Sulley (Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their voice roles) at the Monsters, Inc. plant, now powering Monstropolis with sound of children’s laughter. Joining Crystal and Goodman on the voice cast are newcomers Ben Feldman, Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, and Aisha Tyler, as well as Monsters, Inc. stars Jennifer Tilly, John Ratzenberger, and Bob Peterson.

Marvel’s The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

Marvel’s onslaught of original Disney+ content begins in the fall of 2020 with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Details on the series are scarce (like all other Marvel productions) but so far we know that Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp will return as Zemo and Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell will make his MCU debut as John Walker, and Sam definitely isn’t the new Captain America at the start of the series. Based on early reports, the series will likely explore the idea of contemporary patriotism, and examine what it means for a Black man to be in possession of the shield—not unlike his comic run. All six first-season episodes will be directed by Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Marvel’s The Punisher) while Empire’s Malcolm Spellman will serve as showrunner.

Unscripted series

One Day At Disney

A totally-unbiased, 52-episode, behind-the-scenes look at life at The Walt Disney Company. No word yet if Disneyland’s “intolerable” working conditions will be a subject of one of these mini-docs. The first, feature-length episode premieres December 3, 2019.

(Re)Connect



A family therapy show dedicated to helping families who have been driven apart by interpersonal issues...reconnect. Get it?

Be Our Chef

A cooking competition show hosted by The Office’s Angela Kinsey, Be Our Chef will invite “families from diverse backgrounds” to Walt Disney World to complete themed cooking challenges. While no date has been announced yet, Disney has said the show will premiere within the first year of the service.

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art Of The Movies (working title)

Hosted by collector Dan Lanigan, Cinema Relics is an anthology series that will examine some of the most iconic props and costumes from Disney’s history, featuring interviews from creators, collectors, and actors.

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Described as “real and raw” by Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer and Frozen 2 co-director Jennifer Lee, this behind-the-scenes docuseries about the making of the anticipated sequel claims to provide an unprecedented look at the filmmaking process at Disney.

Muppets Now

A short-form, unscripted variety series in the same vein as the original Muppets Show, featuring celebrity guest appearances and “a startling silliness and heartfelt fun.”

Marvel’s 616 (working title)

With this documentary series, Marvel and Supper Club—the production company behind Chef’s Table and Ava DuVernay’s 13th—will explore the “historical, cultural, and societal context” of Marvel’s biggest stories.

Magic Of The Animal Kingdom

National Geographic is offering viewers a behind-the-scenes peek at the zoologists, biologists, and veterinarians who work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Epcot’s SeaBase aquarium.

Rogue Trip

In this travel show, journalist Bob Woodruff and his son Mack visit the most “overlooked corners of the world.”

Shop Class (working title)

A GBBO-like competition series where students are tasked with designing and constructing inventive contraptions for a panel of judges.

Films

Phineas & Ferb: Candace Against The Universe

The brothers are back: Phineas & Ferb suit up for their second feature-length adventure—after 2011's Across The 2nd Dimension.

Stargirl

America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal stars in this YA adaptation about a quirky homeschooled teenage girl whose enrollment at a public high school causes a stir. Giancarlo Esposito and Supergirl’s Graham Verchere co-star, while Fast Color’s Julia Hart is attached to direct.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Disney is adapting the first book (of seven) in Stephan Pastis’ children’s lit series, Timmy Failure, presumably with a franchise in mind. The book series follows a “comically self-confident,” 11-year-old Timmy Failure who runs a P.I. agency with his imaginary polar bear partner, Rollo Tookus. Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy, who co-wrote the screenplay with Pastis, is attached to direct.

Togo

Willem Dafoe stars as Leonhard Seppala, the Norwegian Sled dog musher who traveled hundreds of miles with his lead sled dog, Togo, to retrieve a diphtheria antitoxin in 1925.

Year two (2021) & beyond

Scripted series

Marvel’s Loki

Marvel’s favorite (charmingly genocidal) son makes his triumphant Disney+ entrance. Premiering in the spring of 2021, Marvel’s Loki will reportedly track the God Of Mischief’s influence on the course of human history. As speculated by fans and later confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, this version of Loki is the one who escaped using the Space Stone in Avengers: Endgame, thus setting this six-episode miniseries in a separate timeline from the main MCU. Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role, while Rick And Morty alum Michael Waldron will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Marvel’s WandaVision

Described at the D23 Expo as “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular,” with blissfully domestic concept art to match, WandaVision is likely to be the weirdest show in Marvel’s Disney+ lineup. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their big-screen roles for the miniseries, but not much else is known about their corner of the MCU multiverse. The series will introduce Teyonah Parris as the adult Monica Rambeau—a.k.a. “Photon” a.k.a. “Captain Marvel”—to the MCU, while Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Kathryn Hahn will also appear. Black Widow co-writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as series showrunner. The show premieres in the spring of 2021, presumably leading into Wanda’s appearance in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in May.

Marvel’s What If…?

The MCU’s first animated series, What If...?, will take a “pivotal moment” from the first three phases of the MCU, and “turn it on its head.” The first episode of the series will re-examine the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, giving Peggy Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) the super-soldier serum instead of Steve. The footage showed off at D23 also revealed zombie Captain America, T’Challa as Star-Lord, and Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher as the omniscient narrator of the series. Several MCU stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Josh Brolin, and Chadwick Boseman, will lend their voice talent to the series. What If...? premieres the summer of 2021.

Marvel’s Hawkeye

Rejoice, Kate Bishop fans: the arrow-slinging Young Avenger will make her MCU debut in the fall of 2021. This limited series will find the old, washed-up Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, passing the torch to his younger counterpart, with Bishop eventually making the jump to the MCU films. As of this writing, Hailee Steinfeld is in talks to appear as Bishop.

Marvel’s Ms. Marvel

The first Muslim character to headline a Marvel comic, the shape-shifting Pakistani-American superhero Kamala Khan, is getting her own live-action show. Four Weddings And A Funeral writer Bisha K. Ali will serve as showrunner. As of this writing, there is no word on casting, or if Khan’s idol and mentor, Carol Danvers, will make an appearance.

Marvel’s She-Hulk

In the comics, lawyer Jennifer Walters became She-Hulk after a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin, goes awry. Now she’s getting her own live-action series. As of this writing, there is no word on casting.

Marvel’s Moon Knight

If you couldn’t tell by this list (or our prior reporting) Disney+ is aiming to be a more family-friendly streaming alternative, which makes Marvel’s decision to produce a live-action Moon Knight series a bit peculiar. Moon Knight a.k.a. Marc Spector is a former mercenary turned vigilante with dissociative identity disorder who beats the shit out of criminals in the name of the Egyptian god Khonshu. This version will almost certainly sand down some of those rougher edges. One more cheer for corporate consolidation.

Lizzie McGuire

Early 2000s nostalgia is just around the corner as hit Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire gets a contemporary revival, with this series exploring the title character’s life as “a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City.” Hilary Duff and creator Terri Minsky are both returning to the series.

The Sandlot

Director and co-writer David Mickey Evans returns to produce this follow-up to the beloved baseball movie, The Sandlot. Set 22 years after the original, the series will follow the Sandlot gang, now in their 30s, who all have children of their own (who presumably all play baseball). Deadline reports that the original core cast is signed on to reprise their roles.

Untitled Star Wars Cassian Andor series



Billed as a “rousing spy thriller,” the second live-action Star Wars series follows rebel spy Cassian Andor (a returning Diego Luna) during the early days of the rebellion, before the events of Rogue One. Stephen Schiff, who has already lent his pen to another rousing spy thriller, will serve as showrunner. Alan Tudyk will also reprise his role as the droll K-2SO when the series goes into production next year.

Untitled Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Obi-Wan Kenobi? Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time. One of the only good parts of the Star Wars prequels, Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan, is getting his own Disney+ series. An Obi-Wan spinoff has long been in the works, but its prognosis looked bleak after Lucasfilm put all Star Wars spinoffs on hold last year. But at last month’s D23 Expo, McGregor went on record with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to confirm the project’s existence.

Unscripted series

Ink & Paint

An eight-episode docuseries based on Mindy Johnson’s book Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation, which uncovers the unsung but pioneering women of Disney’s history.

Earthkeepers (working title)

The second docuseries from Supper Club (Chef’s Table and Ava DuVernay’s 13th), Earthkeepers will center on “the adventurous lives of the people changing the way we see the animal kingdom. Each episode will focus on a different conservationist and the animals they’ve pledged to protect.

Untitled behind-the-scenes Pixar series

This docuseries will take you behind the scenes at Pixar’s Emeryville headquarters.



On Pointe

A series chronicling a year in the life of students at The School of American Ballet as the prepare for the New York City Ballet’s annual performances of The Nutcracker. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, and Matthew O’Neill will executive produce this six-part docuseries.