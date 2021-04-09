Kevin Iso and Kerry Coddett Screenshot : Flatbush Misdemeanors

One of a surprising number of series ordered during the pandemic (because, you know, we were in a pandemic) , new comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors is set to debut on Showtime on May 23. The series comes from Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso, who are also the two leads. Flatbush Misdemeanors began as web series in 2017, picking up awards at the London Film Festival and the Florida Film Festival (the first short even qualified for the Academy Awards) . Now Perlman and Iso will bring their neighborhood comedy to Showtime, which is already home to the B odega B oys Desus & Mero.

As Dan and Kevin, Perlman and Iso will guide viewers through a not-as-yet-gentrified part of Brooklyn while also trying to figure out what to do with their lives. The A.V. Club has an exclusive first look at the series, including a clip from the second episode of season one, which sees Kareem (Kareem Green) telling his son Dan and Dan’s friends Kevin and Jasmine (actor/writer/comedian Kerry Cordett) the very, uh, unique way he wooed his wife.

Flatbush Misdemeanors will follow Dan, Kevin, and Jasmine (and Kareem, of course) as they navigate their Flatbush surroundings and encounter that most chilling of phrases : “[Insert c ity name] neighborhood to watch in [insert year] .” The comedy premieres Sunday, March 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET. And h ere’s your first look at the key art for the show: