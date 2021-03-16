Here’s the trailer for Ed Helms’ new Peacock comedy Rutherford Falls

Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford in Rutherford Falls Screenshot : YouTube

Peacock has unveiled the trailer for Rutherford Falls, a new comedy co-created by Ed Helms, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Michael Schur. This is a reunion for Helms and Schur, who previously worked on The Office together. In Rutherford Falls, Helms plays Nathan Rutherford, a descendant of the town’s founder who gets into a battle with the town’s Indigenous community over moving a statue of his ancestor, which is apparently oddly situated in the middle of the road. The comedy also stars Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells, Nathan’s best friend who runs the local cultural center and is in need of some real help to keep it going.

Advertisement

Rutherford Falls has one of the largest Indigenous writers’ rooms on tv, including Ornelas—who previously worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore—Jana Schmieding, Bobby Wilson, Tai Leclaire, and Tazbah Chavez. The cast includes Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dana L. Wilson, and Dustin Milligan. Rutherford premieres April 22 on Peacock.