Gif : YouTube ( Fair Use

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 20. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The 72nd Emmy Awards (ABC, 8 p.m.): Well, this is going to be weird!

There’s a lot to know about this year’s Emmy awards ceremony, so let’s get started. Here, a quick FAQ.:

Uh, how?

When Jimmy Kimmel signed on to host and executive produce the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, he never imagined having to put the show together during a global pandemic. But after coming to peace with what has become our new normal these past few months, Kimmel and his fellow executive producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin made the decision to—rather than try and recreate the normal Emmys pageantry—throw away the playbook and create an entirely new experience for the nominees and viewers. “We said, ‘Okay, let’s think about how things are normally done and let’s challenge those things,” Hudlin told reporters Wednesday during a remote press conference. The end result will be a technical undertaking unlike anything attempted during a pandemic-era awards show so far: more than 130 live feeds streaming from around the globe, only an extremely small amount of pre-recorded content, and an alpaca running around the studio. “Whenever possible, we’re going live and watching the wheels fall off, and hoping there are enough wheels to keep the thing running,” said Stewart. “This is a new start, in a way.”

Advertisement

Read the rest of Patrick Gomez’s rundown of what we can expect this evening.

Advertisement

Are there still going to be the same number of awards?

Yes! Though as always, the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out in advance. Look, here’s Forky:

Advertisement

What about a red carpet? Will there be pretty dresses? Please let there be pretty dresses.

There will be pretty dresses, we think? There is not, however, a red carpet in the physical sense. Still, that won’t stop ABC and E! from making a meal out of the evening. ABC’s streaming pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m., and you’ll find it below. E! has somehow found a way to justify beginning coverage at 4:30 p.m., and will fill the hours with interviews and the like.

But even if you give those a pass, during the ceremony, you can still expect some lewks:

On Wednesday’s call, the producers acknowledged how stressful a traditional awards season can be for celebrities who have to plan for dozens of red carpet events. “It’s a high-end problem, but it’s a lot,” said Hudlin. “So the idea that they can be at home—whether they’re in the freakiest, funkiest outfit they can find in their closet that they wouldn’t have the courage to bring to [the ceremony,] or they’re wearing that Lululemon or Adidas track suit, or they’ve got some cool pajamas, I think that part is great.” Added Stewart: “We know people have had their own Emmys pajamas made.”

Advertisement

Who will win? Who should win?

Funny you should ask:

Advertisement

Is there perchance a podcast I could listen to about all this?

There is!

I would like more information and/or to read some interviews with nominees, could you help with that?

Advertisement

We could!

How will The A.V. Club be covering the festivities?

With a liveblog, as is our wont. Look for thoughts from Danette Chavez, Patrick Gomez, Erik Adams, Gwen Ihnat, and others throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Brunch With Tiffany (VH1, 11 a.m.): RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Nina Bo’Nina join reality TV royalty Tiffany “New York” Pollard for a late-morning chat.

Last Tango In Halifax (PBS, 8 p.m., fourth-season U.S. premiere): This Derek Jacobi-starring warm romantic drama returns to viewers like you.

If you’re looking for a new cozy quarantine watch, the first three seasons await you on Netflix.