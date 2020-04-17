Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Heidi N Closet reflects on Nicki Minaj, playing Leslie Jones, and her big Untucked moment

Cameron Scheetz
Filed to:Heidi N Closet
As the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race nears its midpoint, it’s already gifted us with a Werk Room full of meme-able moments and quotes, the lion’s share of which have come from North Carolina queen Heidi N Closet. As we’ve discussed with her previously, she was an early fan favorite of the group, but she death dropped her way into the Drag Race hall of fame with her “I’mma worry about Heidi” line in the 5th episode of Untucked. And while it may not have been enough to quash the escalating Aiden Zhane drama, it pretty immediately scored the queen a catchphrase or two, destined to adorn t-shirts and clack fans for years to come. In our latest chat with the queen, we revisited her big blow-up, dove into her decision to portray Leslie Jones on Snatch Game, and asked whether or not she’s been able to listen to Nicki Minaj after receiving strong critiques from her in the first runway of the season.

