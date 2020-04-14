Having, thus far, battled her way through two lip syncs and brushed off some harsh makeup critiques from fellow queens (and Nicki Minaj), is there any hurdle Heidi N Closet can’t overcome this season of Drag Race? If she has one Achilles’ heel, it might just be her own name; after all, RuPaul has never shied away from telling Heidi how much she dislikes it. Prior to last week’s episode of Drag Race, we got some virtual face-time in with the quotable queen, so we had to ask a few burning questions, most importantly: Is she going to change her name? Heidi spilled that she’s gone by many names in the past, and teased that we’ll have to stick with the season to see how the “name game” plays out. She also told us what it’s been like to watch her season while in quarantine, shared her excitement over the digital “revolution of drag,” and gushed over being deemed an early fan favorite of the season.

Advertisement