Photo : Robert Voets ( CBS Entertainment )

Anthony (Tony) Vlachos

Previous seasons: Survivor: Cagayan (season 28—winner), Survivor: Game Changers (season 34)

What Rob said then: 34-1. “I love Tony. Tony in Cagayan was my favorite player that I got to watch as a podcaster. I am very worried about Tony, but I’m less worried about him the more I think about it because I do think there are a lot of players that are looking for somebody who is loud that they can hide behind—and there’s no better person to hide behind than Tony, because he’s always going to take the bullets that are coming to your side. If you can figure out a way to work with Tony, he’s a great guy to have around, so I hope he at least makes it to the merge.”

What he says now: 2-1. “I can’t say enough great things about Tony. I didn’t think he had this in him. I thought that he was going to come back out here and flame out again like he did in Game Changers. I completely underestimated his ability to adapt and change, and his ability to camouflage what he was going to do in this game. He sat on his hands for, like, 25 days and then he sprung out, back in his “spy shack,” playing the social game, and winning immunities. Nobody has a resume that can come close to Tony and he still has an idol. It’s all lining up for Tony right now”



