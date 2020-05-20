Sarah Paulson Photo : Sabrina Lantos ( FX )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 13. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Mrs. America (FX On Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): Most, though not all, of the episodes of Mrs. America so far have been tied together by a focus on a single character. This is very much an ensemble show, but each hour has, for the most part, had its own central figure. “Phyllis.” “Gloria.” “Shirley.” And while “Houston,” the title for this episode, might lead one to believe the show has changed its approach, it’s actually the opposite. This hour is more focused on a central character than any that have preceded it, and the character in question—Alice—is played by Sarah Paulson.

Frankly, “here’s an hour of Sarah Paulson acting her face off” is reason enough to tune into just about anything, but “Houston” is also the episode that deals with the 1977 National Women’s Conference—hence Paulson staring in wonder at Rose Byrne’s shiny hair. Sulagna Misra will recap.

Can you binge it? All episodes to date await you on Hulu.

Regular coverage

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.)

On stage At home

Bombshell In Concert (The Actors Fund via PeopleTV, People.com, Twitter, and Facebook, 8 p.m.): In 2015, the cast of Smash reunited for a one-night-only concert on Broadway, featuring songs from the musical-within-a-TV-show Bombshell. That event was a fundraiser for The Actors Fund, and tonight, they’re streaming the concert online for the first time in an effort to raise money for the organization’s COVID-19 efforts. But if you’re curious about how Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Brian d’Arcy James, Leslie Odom Jr., and company are faring nowadays, never fear: The concert’s intermission will feature a live virtual reunion with the original cast, hosted by Julie Klausner.

Wild cards

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (Netflix, 3 01 a.m., concert special premiere): If that’s not musical theatre-y enough for your showtune-loving heart, Netflix has got Ben Platt (of The Politician, yes, but also a Tony winner for Dear Evan Hansen) in concert.

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTv, 10 p.m., season-three premiere): If, on the other hand, you just want something funny and a wee bit demented, the wonderful At Home With Amy Sedaris returns with an episode centered on babies. Will Baby Yoda make an appearance? A website can only dream.