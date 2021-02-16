HBO's Allen V. Farrow trailer unmasks the family tragedy behind a public scandal

Mia Farrow in Allen v. Farrow Screenshot : YouTube

“It doesn’t matter what’s true. What matters is what’s believed,” Mia Farrow says in the newly released trailer for Allen V. Farrow. The four-part documentary series will cover the sexual abuse allegations against director Woody Allen involving his daughter Dylan Farrow, who was 7 at the time.



According to the trailer, the docuseries features a videotape from Dylan in the immediate aftermath of her sexual-abuse claims. Allen V. Farrow will feature interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco as well as other witnesses, investigators, and relatives in an attempt to go beyond the headlines of this very public scandal.

It will also document the custody trial for Dylan and uncover Woody Allen’s relationship with Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who was 21 at the time. The two got married in 1997 but they blew up the media with their romance a few years prior. This has been a notorious Hollywood scandal for almost three decades but the documentary offers an in-depth look at the family that faced the tragedy.

Advertisement

Created by award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, Allen V. Farrow premieres Sunday at 9 PM on HBO and HBO Max.