HBO scraps Mike Judge comedies A5 and Qualityland

During Silicon Valley’s final season, HBO decided to extend its overall deal with the hit show’s creator, Mike Judge, by two years. This gave him plenty of time to crank out two new show ideas, A5 and Qualityland. Now, according to Deadline, the cabler has decided not to move forward with either of the projects, leaving them both up in the air .

Qualityland is an adaptation of Marc-Uwe Kling’s novel and is co-written by Judge and Emmy-winning writer Josh Lieb. Set some time in the near future, the show is vaguely described as “ the story of humanity’s struggle against the tyranny of convenience. But funny.” A5, co-written alongside screenwriter Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder, Recess), follows a bioengineer who discovers the asshole gene and is determined to find the cure. Neither project had reached the casting stage and A5 was in early development, so there’s still a possibility that it could land somewhere else.

There’s no need to cry for Judge, a busy man who still has very important work ahead of him—specifically, two seasons of the Beavis & Butthead revival for Comedy Central. Judge will have his hands full writing, producing, and voicing the show’s two leads. Per TheWrap, he’s also overseeing the expansion of the franchise.