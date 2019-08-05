Photo: Craig Blankenhorn (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 5. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Divorce (HBO, 10 p.m., series finale): After three years of marital bliss, HBO and Divorce are splitting up. The story of Frances and Robert’s messy, awkward, and often-hilarious post-divorce life comes to a close with both reaching “a moment of truth” in their respective relationships, which forces them to face reality. Gwen Ihnat will be around to see if the show can stick the landing.

Regular coverage

Legion (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Bachelor In Paradise (ABC, 8 p.m., season premiere): Speaking of messiness, Bachelor In Paradise is back.