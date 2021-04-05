HBO Max picks up '70s feminist porn comedy Minx

Ophelia Lovibond (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) , Jake Johnson (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb) Image : The A.V. Club

As announced today in a press release, HBO Max has given a series order to Minx, a comedy series created by Ellen Rapoport and produced by Lionsgate and Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment. The series is about an “earnest young feminist” in ‘70s Los Angeles who teams up with a “low-rent publisher” to create the first porn magazine targeted toward women, with Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson set to star—because who says “L.A. guy in the ‘70s publishing an erotic magazine for women” better than Nick Miller? (Absolutely nobody.)

In a fun behind-the-scenes detail (based on more than one of the “we’re excited to make this TV show!” quotes that people share when making announcements like this), it sounds like part of Rapoport’s pitch for this project involved showing up at Lionsgate HQ with either “stacks” or a “trunkful” of old porn magazines, which is the sort of stunt that only really works when pitching a TV comedy about ‘70s porn. The quotes also tease that the show is “fun, feminist, and wholly unique” (that’s according to HBO Max’s Head Of Original Content Sarah Aubrey), which certainly sounds good.

Minx will also star Idara Victor (Shameless), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Lennon Parham (former sniper and current instructor with the STARS program), Michael Angarano (This Is Us), and Oscar Montoya (Reno 911!).