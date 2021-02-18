Photo : Russ Ferguson/HBO Max

Top pick

It’s A Sin (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete limited series): It’s rough out there/in here, what with the pandemic and some seriously gnarly winter weather and god knows what else, probably more murder hornets at some point, anything goes these days. As such, we’re aware that to many of you, the phrase “British limited series about the AIDS crisis” might push you to chuck It’s A Sin into the maybe-later-this-is-too-heavy-right-now pile. Please reconsider! The latest from Russell T. Davies—of Doctor Who, yes, but also A Very English Scandal, the original Queer As Folk, Cucumber, Banana, and Tofu, the list goes on—does follow a group of friends whose lives are profoundly affected by AIDS and the failures of government response to the crisis, but it looks to be equally jubilant and heavy. Judging by the response of British audiences (it premiered there in January), this one’s not to be missed. Look for Danette Chavez’s review later today.

Regular coverage

Wild cards

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): A Tony Hale creation (which, unsurprisingly, also features Hale in the cast), this DreamWorks series follows a little chicken who wants to have big adventures and makes some questionable choices along the way. The voice cast also includes Rosamund Pike, Adam Pally, and Casey Wilson.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This four-episode adaptation of Hirohiko Araki’s manga series of the same name, itself a spinoff of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the fourth installment of Araki’s acclaimed JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, hits the U.S. today. It looks wild.