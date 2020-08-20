Singletown Photo : HBO Max/Keshet Productions

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Singletown (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete first season, U.S. premiere): There are times to finally get around to watching Halt & Catch Fire or The Wire or The Leftovers, or any other really excellent, thought-provoking series. Like now—now is a great time to watch Halt & Catch Fire. But one cannot live on prestige TV alone. Sometimes a person just needs to sit down and watch to see what happens when a bunch of people stop being in a relationship and start getting real. Or really single, anyway.

HBO Max’s latest, a U.K. import that first premiered across the pond in 2019, follows five couples who pause their relationships in order to move in with other newly single reality TV fans. The twist is that their fancy new apartments are located right across the hall from each other. Go ahead and dive in if you’ve been looking for something to fill that Love Is Blind/Love Island/Are You The One/Bachelor In Paradise-sized hole in your heart.

Regular coverage

Election stuff

PBS Newshour: Democratic National Convention (PBS, 8 p.m.; also lots of other networks): You might have heard it’s an election year. Speakers scheduled for the final night of the DNC include Pete Buttigieg, Senator Cory Booker, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Senator Tammys Baldwin and Duckworth, and Andrew Yang. The freshly-renamed The Chicks will also make an appearance. Oh yeah, and Joe Biden.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “The Democratic National Convention: Electing America’s First Black President’s Friend” (Comedy Central, 11 p.m.): And The Daily Show team is doing their thing, straight from Trevor Noah’s apartment.

For kids

The Fungies (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): This new series, which just sprung up from the rich soil that is Cartoon Network Studios, dwells in a prehistoric village populated by mushroom people. It looks really fun, with the added bonus of extolling the virtues of exploration and the importance of being “inclusive, inquisitive, respectful, and kind.”

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round!

Biohackers (Netflix, 3:01 a.m, complete first season): This German Netflix Original looks at first as though it might be a fun, sci-fi-tinged drama about a college student working in a crazy lab before shifting into a higher gear. Just watch the trailer:

John Was Trying To Contact Aliens (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): This documentary short—a Sundance alumnus—centers on John Shepherd’s 30-year quest to make contact with extraterrestrial life forms by broadcasting music into deep space.

Comedy specials (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., four premieres): The young streamer drops four stand-up specials today. You’ll find the trailers for Beth Stelling, Girl Daddy, James Veitch: Straight To VHS, and HA Comedy Festival: The Art Of Comedy below; Rose Matafeo: Horndog also arrives.