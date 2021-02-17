L to R: BD Wong (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), Ming-Na Wen (Amy Sussman/Getty Images), and Matthew Rhys ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

HBO Max’s animated Gremlins prequel, titled Gremlins: The Secrets Of The Mogwai, hasn’t even premiered yet but it’s already scored an early season two renewal. The upcoming family series—based on Chris Columbus’ successful 1984 horror comedy—hails from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television, with Tze Chun as writer and co-executive producer.

Set in 1920s Shanghai, the 10-episode show will reveal how young Sam Wing a.k.a Mr. Wing from the original movie meets a young Mogwai named Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering and battling colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. They are being pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins as they attempt to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a treasure.

HBO Max has stacked up quite the cast for Gremlins: The Secrets Of The Mogwai. Izaac Wang voices Sam Wing and A.J. Loscascio voices Gizmo. Meanwhile, Ming-Na Wen, BD Wong, and James Hong are some of the newly announced cast members. Matthew Rhys has been tapped to voice the show’s power-hungry villain, Riley Greene.

Advertisement

Gremlins: The Secrets Of The Mogwai is set to bow out at some point in 2021.