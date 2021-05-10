HBO examines the opioid crisis in The Crime Of The Century

The Crime Of The Century Photo : Courtesy of HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, May 10. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Crime Of The Century (HBO, 9 p.m., series premiere): “[The Crime Of The Century] docuseries is essential viewing for anyone looking to learn about the drastic losses caused by the greed of a few influential industrialists, medical professionals, and government employees. But when tallying up those losses, it overlooks the marginalized communities most gravely impacted by the opioid crisis. At no point during its combined four-hour run time does the docuseries even mention how people of color or those from impoverished backgrounds were disproportionately affected. The Crime Of The Century isn’t about the victims of the opioid crisis but the villains of this situation, offering a much-needed look into how intense marketing pushes and fraudulent insurance claims helped cause this chaos in the first place.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Lifetime Presents Variety’s Power Of Women The Comedians Special (Lifetime, 8 p.m.): Mindy Kaling, Maya Rudolph, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sofia Vergara, Michaela Coel, and Kate McKinnon are honored in this special, which will also celebrate the life and legacy of Gilda Radner. Expect to see Aidy Bryant, Tina Fey, Natasha Lyonne, and Bowen Yang, among others.