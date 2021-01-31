Photo : Courtesy of HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, January 31. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Lady And The Dale (HBO, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m, series premiere, back-to-back episodes): Produced by Mark and Jay Duplass and co-directed by Zackary Drucker (Transparent) and Nick Cammilleri, this four-part docuseries looks at the complicated story of Elizabeth Carmichael, a trans woman and entrepreneur whose three-wheeled car, The Dale, threatened to upend the automotive industry and was also, maybe, not actually a real thing.

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m.): They’re back! We missed you, Desus! And you, Mero!



The Long Song (Masterpiece on PBS, 10 p.m., U.S. premiere): Tamara Lawrance and Hayley Atwell star in this miniseries adaptation of Andrea Levy’s acclaimed novel The Long Song, which follows July (Lawrance), who is taken from her enslaved mother and forced to serve as a lady’s maid for a nasty piece of work (Atwell) during the last gasp of slavery in 19th century Jamaica.