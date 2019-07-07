Harlots departs Golden Square for the season

Photo : Liam Daniel ( Hulu )

Harlots (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., third-season finale): To say that Harlots has had an eventful third season would be a terrific understatement.

On the off chance that you aren’t up-to-date on the comings, goings, beddings, imprisonments, births, and deaths of the ladies of Golden Square and its environs, we won’t use names here, but this season saw deaths, destruction, mayhem, huge shifts in power, unexpected love connections, mystery kids, and the endless machinations of one Lydia Quigley (played by the great Lesley Manville), among many other things. Today, that season comes to a close, and Genevieve Valentine will drop in on the finale. [Allison Shoemaker]

The Challenge (MTV, 9 p.m., 34th-season premiere): To answer your first question: Yes, MTV’s The Challenge is still on. To answer the question you neglected to ask: Yes, it is better than ever. Why? Because the past few seasons have injected the one-time battle between Real World and Road Rules with fresh competitors from a number of different properties, including a number of U.K. franchises. Considering the ruthless English additions have been a highlight of the latter-day seasons, it makes sense that this 34th season will pit the U.S. competitors against the Brits, who will include the formidable likes of Joss Mooney, Stephen Bear, and Kyle Christie in their ranks. Old fans of the franchise might recognize fan favorites like Johnny Bananas, Caria Maria Sorbello, and, of course, Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, the latter of whom will serve as some kind of mysterious “reinforcement.” The only thing that’s never not changing on the venerable franchise is its perpetually chill host, BMX legend T.J. Lavin. [Randall Colburn]