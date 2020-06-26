Image : DC Universe

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Harley Quinn (DC Universe, Friday, 9 a.m., season-two finale): DC Universe’s giddily profane adult animation series has had a terrific second season, and a lot—a lot—has happened over the course of these 12 episodes. Here’s a reminder of where we left Harley in the season two premiere, courtesy of our own Shannon Miller:

Harley works best when she is thoroughly underestimated (which is, you know, all the time). Watching her go head-to-head with a society that has long deemed her lesser should prove to be a gratifying experience, now that we’ve moved beyond her initial gullibility. The only thing that can save Gotham from permanently devolving into a total wasteland, theoretically, is some form of order, even if it’s at the hands of the more dastardly among its citizens. It’s high time for someone to step up and take charge; why can’t that person be Harley?

Now we’re dealing with a heavy-duty love triangle, Harley Quinn’s possible reformation, the Justice League, lots of mind control, the fate of the earth, you know, normal stuff. Look for Shannon Miller’s recap this weekend.

Can you binge it? Once this finale hits, both seasons will be available in full via DC Universe.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Search Party (HBO Max): binge coverage continues

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access): binge coverage continues



For families

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If persons of any age in your household have been doing the “oooh-ooooh-oooh-ooooh” from Frozen 2 non-stop since last winter, here’s a chance to just embrace the earworm, rather than attempt to run away. This six-episode documentary series chronicles the final months of production on this high-profile sequel.

On stage At home

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (National Theatre Live via YouTube, streaming through July 2): Game Of Thrones standout Gwendoline Christie leads a pack of terrific performers in this production of Shakespeare’s love/sex/acting/donkey comedy.

Wild cards

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Like a scrappy underdog with no rational shot at winning an international singing contest, this Netflix production proves surprisingly lively. It follows the passion of Lars Erickssong (Will Ferrell), who was jolted out of childhood grief by witnessing the triumph of ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’ at the Eurovision music contest of 1974. Since then, he has single-mindedly pursued his goal of winning that same contest, much to the disappointment of his taciturn father (Pierce Brosnan). This determination has resulted in a long-standing side hustle co-fronting a band called Saga Of Fire with his childhood friend, Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who of course has an undying affection for Lars.” Click here to read the rest of Jesse Hassenger’s film review.



Dark (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): This dark (heh) time-travel-y multiverse-hopping series out of Germany returns for its third and final season today, and it looks pretty damn good.