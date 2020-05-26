Hannah Gadsby Photo : Ali Goldstein ( Netflix )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, May 26. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): As we noted in our May TV preview, Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas is “another searing set from the Australian stand-up comic whose first special dominated the comedy conversation in 2018, winning a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special... Gadsby toured internationally in 2019 with Douglas, which Netflix calls ‘a tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back guided by one of comedy’s most sparkling and surprising minds.’” Look for Patrick Gomez’s review later today.

Can you binge it? It’s a comedy special, so yes, but really we’re just using this space to encourage you to check out Gadsby’s Nanette if you’ve not done so already.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): Last week, all the Legends—save the one that’s godlike, if not an actual god—all apparently died. Since the show’s not ending, it’s safe to assume that’s not a permanent state of affairs, but it does explain the focus of this week’s episode. Sort of. Take a look at “The One Where We’re Trapped On TV”:

Allison Shoemaker will recap.

Can you binge it? The first four seasons await you on Netflix, though you might want to skip the first season and read a Wiki page on it instead, or at least be prepared to be patient. It’s worth it, trust us. Oh, and when you reach the crossover episode each season, you may want to zip over to the other Arrowverse shows for context.

Regular coverage

Homecoming (Amazon, complete first season available): Episode five recap.

On stage At home

Star Trek: Voyager 25th anniversary reunion (Stars In The House via YouTube, 8 p.m.): Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, and Garrett Wong join hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for an event that, as with all Stars In The House events, will help to support The Actors Fund.

Wild card

World Of Dance (ABC, 10:01 p.m., fourth-season premiere): You could dance like no one’s watching, or you could dance like if you dance hard enough Jennifer Lopez will give you a million bucks. Your choice. The competitors of World Of Dance are opting for the latter.

Can you binge it? A handful of episodes are available through NBC’s website.