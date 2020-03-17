Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet on Brockmire, braids, and making baseball better

Marah Eakin
It’s a weird time for baseball right now. Like the rest of the world, the game has essentially been put on hold, yet another effect of COVID-19. There’s some small consolation to be found, however, in the new—and final—season of Brockmire, which premieres on IFC March 18. Set 10-plus years in the future, the new season finds Jim Brockmire not only charged with being the new commissioner of baseball, but also deep into being the a father of a college-aged young woman. It makes for some twists that help create what The A.V. Club’s own Vikram Murthi described as a “phenomenal new season.” Those twists and turns are what we talked to Brockmire stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet about earlier this year, as well as Peet’s general disinterest in baseball as a whole.

