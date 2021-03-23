Bitsie Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin Photo : Bettina Strauss/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 23. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m., mid-season finale): If you spent 8.333% of your weekend watching the Snyder Cut, you might be Superman-ed out. We get it. But if you’re not, could we suggest spending an hour with a slightly less punchy version?

That’s not to say that Tyler Hoechlin’s Kal-El doesn’t have his share of sturm und drang with which to contend. But at the very least we can promise you that “The Best Of Smallville,” the show’s first midseason finale, will come in at well under four hours. Watch for Caroline Siede’s recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Who Killed My Son? (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m., two-hour special, premiere): Sound the true-crime klaxon once more. Soledad O’Brien narrates and executive produces this look at the death of college student Pravin Varughese, whose family had to fight “prejudice, deception, and a flawed legal system at every turn” to uncover the truth.

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Netflix continues to beef up its library of comedy specials with this set from South African standup Gola, who as it happens has a pretty good bull impression.

Pig Royalty (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m. and Discovery, 9 p.m.): Discovery contains multitudes. After you’re done watching the grueling doc about a grieving family’s quest for justice, check out this series about the cutthroat world of competitive pig shows.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil (YouTube, 12 p.m., docuseries premiere, first two episodes): “On one level, it’s impressively forthright, as Lovato describes the heroin and crack cocaine addiction that almost killed her and the sexual trauma that has fueled her lifelong desire for escape. Asked if she’s sober now, Lovato hesitantly says she’s off of opiates forever, but she can’t make any promises beyond that—a statement that feels much more genuine than the expected ‘yes, and it’s amazing.’” Read the rest of Katie Rife’s coverage of this series, which premiered last week at SXSW.

American Masters: Flannery (PBS, 8 p.m.): This PBS tentpole turns its gaze to “the writer from Georgia” to explore her undeniable skill, troubled life, and complicated (and sometimes pretty racist) legacy.

Genius: Aretha (NGC, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.): Suzan-Lori Parks’ Aretha Franklin bio-series continues with chapters five and six.

