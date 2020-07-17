Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Gustaf Skarsgard on going from Vikings to Cursed

Vikings favorite Gustaf Skarsgard is no stranger to period costuming. He spent years in kohl, face paint, and linen shirts, traipsing around foggy fields as the show’s resident wacko shipbuilder, Floki. Now, he’s again stepping into period garb as Cursed’s Merlin. Though he’s got a big of a beard going, and really knows how to rock a cape, this Merlin isn’t sporting pointy wizard gaps or Gandalf level grey. Skarsgard and Cursed’s Merlin is simultaneously hundreds if not thousands of years old and still relatively spry, and somehow situated right smack in the middle of all of the show’s sword-driven drama.

The A.V. Club sat down with Skarsgard via Zoom to talk about swords, cloaks, and way-too-long life expectancies.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

