Guess who’s back on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, March 19. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): Guess who’s back and thriving, one song and scheme at a time.

Like so many of the greats of the sitcom world, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has a few players who return like clockwork, no matter what. Craig Robinson’s Doug Judy—eternal BFF/nemesis of Jake Peralta—is one such player. Expect some musical stylings, some double-crossings, and a hearty bro hug or two. LaToya Ferguson will recap.

Can you binge it?: Yes. In the U.S., the series—including all episodes of the current season to date—are available on Hulu.

Top Chef (Bravo, 10 p.m., 75-minute 17th-season premiere): Randall Colburn will drop in on the premiere of this very buzzy season, which sees formidable contestants from previous seasons square off.

Can you binge it?: You sure can. Sixteen seasons of competitive cooking await you on Hulu.

Regular coverage

Devs (FX on Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

The Sinner (USA, 9 p.m.)

Better Things (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

After Truth: Disinformation And The Cost Of Fake News (HBO, 9 p.m., premiere): We wouldn’t call this documentary “light viewing,” but it sure seems timely.

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): If you’ve already torn through the second season of Netflix’s sci-fi hit, a universe-expanding anime adaptation arrives today.