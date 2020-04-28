Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Greg Daniels on afterlife comedy and Upload's long gestation

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Greg Daniels
Greg DanielsUploadPrime VideoAmazon Prime VideoAmazonThe OfficeParks And RecreationSaturday Night Live
Save

When Greg Daniels first had the idea for Upload, he was still working at Saturday Night Live. It was the mid ‘90s, and Daniels was walking past a store advertising its new delivery of CD players. He immediately thought of Upload’s basic concept—What if the afterlife was virtual?—but didn’t think it was right for, as he says in the interview above, a 4-minute sketch starring Dana Carvey. Fast forward several decades, several hit TV shows, and about a billion advances in relevant technology, and the show is about to make its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video—a company that’s not too dissimilar from the megaconglomerates Upload makes fun of quite a bit. It’s an irony that’s not lost on Daniel, and something he talked to us about for the interview you can watch up above. We shot it over the internet, but neither of us is calling from the great virtual beyond. At least, we’re pretty sure...

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Dispatches From Elsewhere says goodbye in the wildest, most meta way possible

Step aside, Tide Pods: Clout chasers are now nearly killing themselves with nutmeg

Good Morning America reporter provides latest proof that nobody's wearing pants anymore

A tense, riveting Homeland series finale concludes with a preposterous coda

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement