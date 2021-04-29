Grace Gummer to play a non-vampire in Showtime's Let The Right One In show

Grace Gummer Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Grace Gummer, best known to most audiences for her role as FBI agent Dom in USA’s Mr. Robot, has now added a very different bit of genre fare—sorry, elevated genre fare—to her resumé, as Deadline reports that Gummer has just been added to the cast of Showtime’s Let The Right One In show. The actor joins a cast that most prominently features Demián Bichir, playing the father attempting to care for his 12-year-old vampire daughter, who’s apparently the most obvious link this new project has to the 2008 film, or the original Swedish novel.

Gummer will be playing Claire, a disease specialist and heiress to a “pharmaceutical empire” whose father reveals a terrib le secret to her on his deathbed. The press releases about the show don’t reveal what that secret might be, but it would be pretty damn strange if it didn’t have something to do with vampires. (Maybe the pharmaceutical company was manufacturing artificial blood for the vamps? A sort of…true blood, if you will ?)

In addition to Mr. Robot, Gummer also recently appeared on The Hot Zone back in 2019, and co-starred (with Joshua Jackson and Alec Baldwin) on the upcoming Peacock series Dr. Death.