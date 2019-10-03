Grab some shrimpies and white chocolate—it’s The Good Place tonight!

Photo : Colleen Hayes

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, October 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Good Place (NBC, 9 p.m.): Thursday. What a concept! And not just a concept, but an honest-to-god appointment-viewing day. Maybe you thought appointment TV died out with Game Of Thrones. You were wrong, because Succession happened, and all right, maybe Succession isn’t a Thrones-level phenomenon, but there’s also The Good Place, and in our hearts, at least, this is one we’ll always want to watch live.

Advertisement

A quick highlight from last week’s premiere:

Chase that pep talk with Dennis Perkins’ recap of “A Girl From Arizona, Part One” and our annotated guide to that episode. Did we miss anything? Shoot us a forking email at youforkingmissedit@avclub.com.

Regular coverage

How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

Wild card

Superstore (NBC, 8 p.m.): Speaking of great NBC sitcoms, last week’s Superstore premiere got lost in the onslaught of series-launching episodes, but suffice it to say we’re excited about this season. Here’s a highlight from that premiere, as well as a big hint as to the major storyline of the season:

Superstore is not fucking around.