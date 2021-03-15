Grab onto some DuckTales while you still can

Image : Disney XD

Top pick

DuckTales (Disney XD, 7 p.m., 90-minute series finale: Life really is like a hurricane, you know? One minute you’re solving a mystery, the next you’re rewriting history. It’s a blur. A duck blur, you might say.

Huey, Dewey, and Louie ride off into the sunset tonight in a 90-minute finale that features one hell of a guest roster, including (deep breath) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Giancarlo Esposito, Julie Bowen, Jaime Camil, Jameela Jamil, Catherine Tate, Stephanie Beatriz, Paul F. Tompkins, Jim Rash, Margo Martindale, Jason Mantzoukas, John Hodgman, Retta, Kimiko Glenn, Libe Barer, Jaleel White, Amy Sedaris, Noël Wells, and Riki Lindhome. Watch for one last recap from the great Kevin Johnson, and in the meantime, go ahead and enjoy this immortal bop.

Regular coverage

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.): 25th-season finale. Heads up that tonight’s back-to-Bachelors (too much?) encompasses the final episode of Matt James’ Journey To Find Love and an additional separate episode that will include the finale’s usual “After The Final Rose” segments, this time hosted by Emmanuel Acho. If you’re DVRing, make sure to set it for both.

Did they really have to make him walk through the snow like that? That is not an appropriate jacket for the weather. Let the man stare pensively into the distance while contemplating his romantic future inside, where it’s warm.

Wild card

Doctor Who, “Fury From The Deep” (AMC+, 3:01 a.m, premiere): The latest in the BBC’s animated takes on the lost stories of Doctor Who’s classic era actually premiered on BBC America yesterday, but it arrives at its streaming home, AMC+, bright and early this morning. Check it out if you’re up for a light scare and some charming accents.